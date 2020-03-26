PALO ALTO, Calif., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, announced today that Braden "Brady" Berg has rejoined the firm as a partner in the San Francisco office. He will be a member of the firm's emerging companies practice.
Berg has extensive experience representing technology companies and investors in a wide variety of matters and industries. Over the course of his career, he has worked on hundreds of venture financings, M&A and other corporate transactions, including public offerings, and general corporate matters across a variety of industries, including cybersecurity, renewable energy, software, and digital media.
"As a seasoned corporate attorney, Brady's return strengthens our already leading emerging companies practice, which is consistently top-ranked based on the number of venture financings handled each year," said Doug Clark, managing partner at Wilson Sonsini. "Brady also adds to our expertise regarding sustainable assets and innovation—concepts that are increasingly relevant to corporate ESG (environmental, social, and governance) initiatives. We also know that, dating back to his prior work at Wilson Sonsini, Brady developed many collaborative relationships with clients and colleagues and everyone here is pleased to welcome him back to the firm."
Most recently, Berg was general counsel at Cylance, a next-generation AI-based cybersecurity software company, from 2015 to 2019, where he helped guide the company through rapid growth and a global expansion, as well as an IPO process and eventual sale to BlackBerry in 2019. Prior to that, he was a partner at Mintz Levin from 2008 to 2015, where he helped start that firm's San Francisco office and served as co-chair of the firm's venture capital and emerging companies practice group. Previously, he worked as an associate at Wilson Sonsini from 1999 to 2008, in the firm's Palo Alto and San Francisco offices. While at the firm, Berg represented numerous technology start-ups in connection with incorporations, employment matters, equity compensation, venture capital financings, M&A transactions, IPOs, and corporate governance. Before Berg's initial tenure at Wilson Sonsini, he was an associate in Mintz Levin's Washington, D.C., office from 1996 to 1998.
Berg received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center in 1996, and a B.A. degree in communications, cum laude and with departmental honors, from UCLA in 1992. He is admitted to practice in California.
About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
Wilson Sonsini represents clients in a broad range of legal disciplines that address the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. Known worldwide for its representation of technology and life sciences clients, Wilson Sonsini is a leading corporate law firm, representing clients in capital markets, M&A, private equity, venture finance, and technology transactions. The firm's recognized litigation and trial practice represents clients in antitrust, class action, commercial, governance, IP, privacy, securities, and other types of contested matters. Wilson Sonsini also has a substantial and growing regulatory and compliance practice, advising clients as to antitrust, consumer products, CFIUS and FCPA, FDA, international trade, privacy, and other matters. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini has offices in Austin; Beijing; Boston; Brussels; Hong Kong; London; Los Angeles; New York; Palo Alto; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; Shanghai; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, DE. For more information, visit www.wsgr.com.