SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braid Health, a digital health innovation company that develops AI-powered diagnostic tools for radiology, today announced the close of $9 million in seed and Series A investment rounds led by Lux Capital. Venture capital firms 01 Advisors, formed by top Twitter executives Dick Costolo and Adam Bain, and Rucker Park Capital also participated in the financing.
Braid Health combines AI-powered diagnostics with board-certified radiologists to unlock the next generation of augmented radiology. Whereas imaging technology can be slow, cumbersome and difficult to share with patients, Braid Health offers urgent care centers, health systems and retail pharmacies an AI-powered, end-to-end teleradiology platform built from the ground up with speed, accuracy, security and mobility in mind.
"At Lux Capital, we invest at the outermost edges of what is possible," says Zavain Dar, partner at Lux Capital and Braid Health board member. "Kevin Quennesson and Alessandro Sabatelli founded Braid Health to challenge the status quo in medical imaging and diagnostics at a time when a growing aging population is straining the ability of teleradiology firms and urgent care centers to meet patient demand. We are excited to support their innovative approach to delivering nearly instant access to the best possible imaging diagnostics in the world."
Braid Health will use proceeds of the financing to:
- Hire the most experienced team in healthcare technology.
- Build the healthcare industry's most advanced, AI-driven diagnostic imaging platform.
- Develop the Braid Network, a technology platform connecting a virtual network of healthcare specialists to improve care delivery and drive cost out of the system.
"Since our founding in 2018, Braid Health has been committed to delivering expert diagnosis at significantly lower costs and faster turnaround times," said Kevin Quennesson, CEO and co-founder of Braid Health. "Today, as we reinvent the imaging experience and enhance diagnostic accuracy by bringing expanded capabilities to market, we are honored to have the support of visionary investors who believe in our mission of universal access to medical expertise."
About Braid.Health
Braid Health is a digital health innovation company focused on the development and delivery of an AI powered diagnostic collaboration platform for radiology and the healthcare industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the company was founded in 2018 by Kevin Quennesson and Alessandro Sabatelli, developers behind the Apple Watch, iPhone and Siri. The company is backed by Lux Capital and other prominent investors including former Twitter CEO and COO Dick Costolo and Adam Bain. To learn more, visit braid.health.
