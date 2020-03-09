SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Corp, an AI company creating transformative core technology in the robotics industry, and Dane Technologies, a leader in designing and manufacturing power assist solutions, today announced a technology partnership to manufacture autonomous material delivery robots for use in public and commercial applications.
Under the partnership, Dane Technologies will license BrainOS®, a cloud-connected operating system for commercial autonomous robots, and begin building the delivery robots in Q2 2020. The two companies will pilot the robots with several major retailers this spring.
"Dane Technologies has a successful track record of developing equipment for demanding retail and manufacturing environments, including the pioneering QuicKART shopping cart management system," said John Black, SVP of New Product Development for Brain Corp. "They are a perfect partner to help bring accessible automation to this broad range of applications."
The autonomous delivery robots are capable of operating across a variety of indoor public spaces, enabling the seamless transportation and delivery of goods from point to point. Users of the machine can utilize a simple and intuitive "teach and repeat" approach to building routes, allowing for easy initial deployment and updates to delivery routes as the environment changes. The robots enable workers to avoid pushing several hundred pounds of inventory from the back of a store to in-store displays, thereby increasing efficiency, lowering workers' compensation-related injuries, and freeing up time for employees to serve customers.
Working with large-scale manufacturing partners, Brain Corp currently powers one of the largest fleets of autonomous mobile robots operating in public spaces in the world. The company started with autonomous floor care machines and is now expanding its application portfolio by partnering with strategic OEMs like Dane and others.
"Brain Corp delivers an industry leading AI software platform that enables manufacturers like Dane to build easy-to-use autonomous solutions at scale," said Dan Johnson, founder and CEO of Dane Technologies. "Our customers are looking for dependable automation solutions that can adapt to their changing operating environments and be implemented quickly and cost effectively. The Brain technology platform does not require custom infrastructure investments or specialized training. That allows these robots to deliver increased efficiency, safety, and a compelling return on investment to our clients almost immediately."
To learn more and see the delivery robots in action, please visit Brain Corp (booth #1013) and Dane Technologies (booth #5014) at MODEX 2020, a major manufacturing and supply chain solution conference that is taking place today through Thursday in Atlanta, Ga.
About Brain Corp
Brain Corp is a San Diego-based AI company creating transformative core technology for the robotics industry. Brain Corp's comprehensive solutions support the builders of today's autonomous machines in successfully producing, deploying, and supporting robots across commercial industries and applications. Named the world's top autonomy solution provider by ABI Research, Brain Corp is funded by the SoftBank Vision Fund and Qualcomm Ventures. For more information, please visit www.braincorp.com.
About Dane Technologies
Dane Technologies was founded in 1996 to help retailers address the safety and productivity challenges of manual shopping cart retrieval and management. Working together with their clients, Dane Technologies has grown from that single product to become one of the most trusted name in ergologistic solutions–serving retail, industrial, distribution, healthcare, and transportation markets around the world. For more information, please visit www.danetechnologies.com
Press contact
Sara Broyles, The Bulleit Group
braincorp@bulleitgroup.com