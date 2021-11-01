LONDON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrainStation, the global leader in technology skills training, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its European operations, including a new, state-of-the-art campus in London's Shoreditch district and a multi-year investment of over £10 million.
The tech industry is expanding 2.6 times faster than the rest of the UK economy, with over 35 thousand jobs currently available. Tech vacancies, however, have grown by 120% and over 70% of employers have experienced skills shortages this year. Taught by instructors from companies such as Facebook, Amazon, and Google, among others, BrainStation's award-winning bootcamps provide students with the skills tech employers are looking for in today's job market. With this investment, the company has set a target to train thousands of professionals across Europe in the coming years, preparing them for some of the fastest-growing and highest-paying jobs in software development, data science and analytics, user experience (UX) design, product management, and digital marketing.
"We're very proud to be expanding our operations in London, one of the world's most innovative cities," said Jason Field, Founder and Co-CEO of BrainStation. "With forward-thinking local government and a vibrant, diverse population, London is a unique, dynamic tech hub. We're excited to expand our presence in Shoreditch and to provide more career-building opportunities for professionals in the UK and across Europe," he said.
Historically a cultural hub in London, Shoreditch has transformed over recent years into a fast-growing centre of innovation, with Cisco, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Intel, and BT Sport, among others, opening offices in the area.
BrainStation's tech bootcamps provide access to an exclusive hiring network of over 5,500 global companies, with personalised career guidance and support, including CV writing and job applications, personal branding, interview preparation, and more. The company also offers a range of scholarships, and has awarded over £1 million in education funding to help underrepresented individuals enter the workforce.
About BrainStation
BrainStation is the global leader in technology skills training and workforce transformation, with award-winning bootcamps, certificate courses, corporate training, industry-leading events, and more, both online and at state-of-the-art campuses in cities such as New York, Miami, London, Toronto, and Vancouver.
Founded in 2012, BrainStation works with over 500 industry leaders from the most innovative companies, developing cutting-edge digital education that has empowered more than 100,000 professionals and some of the largest corporations in the world, including Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft, Google, Johnson & Johnson, and Shopify, among others.
