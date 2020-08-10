LONGWOOD, Fla., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures appoints Jermaine Strong to replace Ryan Medico as its Chief Executive Officer.
After a discussion amongst the board members about the future of the Company, its was in the Company's best interest to appoint a new CEO. On Thursday July 30, 2020 Branded Legacy received a letter of resignation from Ryan Medico from all of his positions with the Company.
Jermaine Strong, has recently become a board member of the Company and now has moved into the role of Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Strong has a background in collegiate and professional football. From 2006 All-ACC Team at UNC Chapel Hill to professional football overseas. Mr. Strong was a player/coach in 2013 for the Bolzano Giants in Bolzano, Italy and the following year a player/coach for the 2014 Moscow Patriots in Moscow, Russia. Mr. Strong is a strong supporter and user of Hemp and CBD products and will help expand the company utilizing his network of professional athletes.
Jermaine Strong stated, "I am very excited about this opportunity to expand Branded Legacy. I believe in this Company and what they are doing. Under the right leadership, this company could be at the forefront of the CBD industry. I plan to use my network to put together a strong team to make sure this happens."
Branded Legacy is creating a fresh start from a marketing perspective. The Company plans to unveil an aggressive marketing strategy to gain traction in this growing industry. One of the first steps will be to add additional advisory board members from Mr. Strong's network of professional athletes. The Company has already been in discussion with several professional football players and sees significant opportunity to involve them in its new marketing strategy. More details on this matter will be released as material events unfold.
The Company is currently undergoing its first round of questions from the SEC and has everything in place to refile its S1 registrations statement under its new leadership. Branded Legacy is currently looking for new funding options. Since all funding options will require the issuance of new shares, the Company believes it is best to start by significantly reducing the number of Authorized shares available. After this reduction, Branded Legacy will begin interviewing new funding partners that are interested in helping the company grow while maintaining shareholder value.
Strong concluded, "We see Versatile industries as being a huge part of our future. We will be able to utilize my vast network for not only increasing revenues but introductions to potential acquisition partners. Branded Legacy, Inc. will continue to expand its portfolio through different acquisition opportunities. There are many Hemp and CBD companies out there that have done well on their own, but in order to take them to the next level, they are going to need a marketing strategy. That is now something we can offer other companies, which in turn will be greatly beneficial for all parties."
About Branded Legacy: Branded Legacy, Inc. is a holding company that specializes in hemp and CBD. Its primary focus is the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures with a secondary focus on acquiring manufacturing facilities/companies that can aid in the development of its product lines. Branded Legacy is made up of two subsidiaries, Elev8 Hemp, LLC and Zoe CBD, LLC.
About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp's mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.
About Zoe CBD: Zoe CBD focuses on the development and marketing of the highest quality CBD products. Currently, we offer CBD Tinctures, CBD Lotion, and a CBD Salve. Our hope is that any product you choose will help you lead a healthier, happier life.
About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.
