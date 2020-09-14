Branded Strategic Hospitality Facilitates the Partnership Between PourMyBeer, the Leader in Self-Pour and Self-Pay Beverage Dispensing Technology, and Coca Cola European Partners

- Branded Strategic Hospitality connects PourMyBeer (PMB), the market leader in Self-Pour and Self-PayDrink Dispensing and Coca Cola European Partners (CCEP) - CCEP Ventures will take a 25% stake in Chicago-based Innovative Tap Solutions (ITS), dba PourMyBeer and PourMyBeverage - Branded converts its $500k convertible note with PMB in connection with this transaction