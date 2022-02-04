HERNDON, Va., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FalconTek provides a wide range of services, including Technical, Professional, and Healthcare support, to the Federal Government, ranging from the Health, Civilian, and Defense sectors. FalconTek announced that Brandon Nelson has joined the company as President. With over 10 years of experience providing solutions and services to support the Federal Government, Brandon is uniquely qualified to lead the company's aggressive growth plans in 2022 and beyond.
"We are seeing a significant increase in demand for our services, which help government agencies and GovCon services firms improve their solutions, and project delivery," said Shane Prosser, CEO of FalconTek. "Brandon has spent the vast majority of his career working with government services firms, supporting many of our nation's mission-critical programs. We are excited to add Brandon to our growing team of industry experts."
As President, Brandon will focus on the overall vision and alignment of FalconTek while maintaining the company's high-performance culture and status as experts in providing solutions and services to our clients and the Federal Government. Additionally, he will be driving success with FalconTek's clients, consultants, and employees.
According to Brandon, "It is our mission to do things the right way, provide the best customer experience through our support, create opportunities for our employees, and help Veteran and Military communities. FalconTek has made outstanding progress in helping its customers and the community. I am excited to join the team and help us continue to move forward."
Before joining FalconTek, Brandon spent more than 10 years in various roles at a large services and solutions company focused on supporting the GovCon industry. His in-depth knowledge of the government services industry and high-growth organizations is valuable to FalconTek as it continues its rapid expansion in the GovCon marketplace.
About FalconTek:
FalconTek is an agile and mission-driven Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that provides technical, professional, and healthcare services and solutions supporting the Federal Government. FalconTek has over 14 years of experience supporting government programs, CONUS, and OCONUS. The company is headquartered in Northern Virginia with a team distributed across the United States, ready to deploy when needed. To learn more about FalconTek, visit https://www.falcontek.com or email info@falcontek.com
