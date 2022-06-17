Shields, a former sports writer and editor at The Jackson Sun, makes the transition from news to public relations.
HENDERSON, Tenn., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bramblett Group owners, Jason and Dawn Bramblett, have announced that Brandon Shields, former editor of The Jackson Sun, is joining the marketing/advertising/public relations firm's 19-person team.
Shields moved to Jackson in 2008 and worked at The Jackson Sun for 14 years, serving as sports editor and sports columnist before moving to news as co-editor in 2017 and becoming the editor in 2019.
"I'm very grateful to Gannett and the USA Today Network for bringing me to West Tennessee and for everything I learned while serving in both sports and news while I was there," Shields said. "And I think that has prepared me for this next chapter with Bramblett Group."
Shields is joining Bramblett Group public relations team members Nancy Bennett and Tajuana Cheshier in telling client stories in education, retail, nonprofit and other fields.
"I've seen Bramblett Group's work from the perspective of a journalist and even as a subject of their work, and this team is filled with professionals — from public relations to design, photography, video and web/app development," Shields said. "Dawn and Jason Bramblett are good people who run a quality organization and seek to serve God and others with their opportunities and resources. That's an organization that was very easy for me to say yes to joining."
"Brandon's work ethic, talent and love for God and community have been evident through his work and leadership at The Jackson Sun. When it was time to expand our public relations team, Brandon was the first person who came to mind for both Jason and me," Dawn Bramblett said. "Throughout his career, he has shown an understanding of the missions of businesses, schools, nonprofits, governments, media and others. He and Carrie have invested a great deal in serving their neighbors in West Tennessee, and we are thrilled he will continue to impact the world from our region."
Shields lives in Medina with his wife, Carrie, and their 10 children, including several they care for as foster parents.
Bramblett Group, LLC, is a full-service marketing, advertising and public relations firm that was established in Henderson, Tennessee, in 2006. Team members help clients meet comprehensive needs, including videography, photography, web and app development and business solutions, graphic design, copywriting, media relations, social media, advertising in traditional and digital media and more. Information is available at bramblettgrp.com.
