SÃO PAULO, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("BrasilAgro") filed on October 29, 2021 its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended June 30, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Annual Report is available on our website at www.brasil-agro.com.  In addition, all shareholders of BrasilAgro may request free of charge a hard copy of BrasilAgro's complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC by contacting the Investor Relations Department of BrasilAgro, which contact information is as follows:

Investor Relations Department

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 1309, 5th Floor

01452-002 - São Paulo - SP - Brazil

Tel.: +55 11 3035-5374

E-mail: ri@brasil-agro.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brasilagro---form-20-f-filing-301452992.html

SOURCE BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.