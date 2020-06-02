BOSTON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has announced today that Ms. Judy Chang, a former principal in Brattle's Boston, MA office, has been appointed as Undersecretary of Energy at the Commonwealth of Massachusetts's Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA).
As Undersecretary, Ms. Chang will work closely with EEA Secretary Kathleen Theoharides and the Baker-Polito gubernatorial administration to set energy policies for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Since Massachusetts combines its energy and environmental agencies under one Secretary, this role requires Ms. Chang to work with others at the EEA on topics that involve energy, environmental, and natural resource sectors.
"Judy brings unique perspectives from her Brattle experience with a diverse set of clients addressing many cutting-edge policy initiatives across North America and globally," said Brattle President and Principal Alexis Maniatis.
As an energy economist and policy expert with a background in electrical engineering, Ms. Chang has advised regulatory and private clients on key topics in the power sector, including energy resource planning, electric transmission system planning, wholesale market design, and energy policy analyses. She specializes in evaluating the economics of proposed energy projects, assessing the regulatory and financial risks associated with renewable/clean energy resources and energy storage, and leading utility executives, stakeholders, and board members, in making strategic business decisions. Ms. Chang is also a founding director of New England Women in Energy and the Environment (NEWIEE).
"The energy industry is undergoing a period of transformational change, and I'm honored and excited to embark on this new role to help lead Massachusetts into a new energy future. I have learned much from the clients and colleagues at The Brattle Group and hope to bring that knowledge to contribute toward the transition of our energy sector," noted Ms. Chang.
