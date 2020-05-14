WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bravado Health today announced a partnership with Palmdale Oil Company, Inc. to screen employees daily for symptoms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Palmdale Oil Company provides petroleum and fuel services throughout South Florida. The COVID-19 screening program includes employees throughout the state. Before going to work each day, employees record their health status and temperature on their smartphone. If anything appears to be out of range, the employee is directed to stay home, and a safety manager is notified to provide assistance.
"Essential services and critical workers need fuel to operate and perform their jobs," said Denise Covert, human resources director of Palmdale Oil Company. "We're fortunate to be able to provide support from our multiple locations throughout Florida. Bravado Health's screening tool will help us keep Florida working while providing a safer environment for our employees and customers."
"Palmdale Oil provides fuel services for many essential industries in South Florida," said Chris Lazzara, CEO of Bravado Health. "At Bravado Health we're continuing our commitment to help businesses reduce the risk of spreading infection by knowing employees' status and providing real-time intelligence. We're proud to add Palmdale Oil to our COVID-19 screening program."
About Bravado Health
Bravado Health was founded by physicians and engineers in 1998 to pioneer electronic prescribing. Today, Bravado Health provides software and services for some of the nation's most innovative healthcare organizations. Bravado Health's flagship service, Ayva, extends the reach of providers beyond the point of care. Learn more at bravadohealth.com.
About Palmdale Oil Company, Inc.
Palmdale Oil Company, Inc. is the only Florida-based company catering to the specific commercial fuel needs of the industrial, mining, construction, ranching, golf services, automotive, landscaping, marinas, marine vessels, fleet, agricultural and government sectors. Palmdale Oil procures its fuel supply from terminals on both coasts of the state of Florida.
Contact: Shane Andreasen, 561-805-5935, shane@bravadohealth.com