ASPEN, Colo., Sept. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life in the Rocky Mountains seemed to be in Brenda's destiny long before she even knew it. As a young girl, the words of John Denver resonated through her soul with each of his songs. Twenty-four years living here Brenda's soul is still stirred through the lifestyle and relationships she has had the pleasure of creating. That passion is what has driven her through her real estate career. Connecting with clients' needs and utilizing the best strategies to obtain their goals in real estate is what drives her daily.
Over 24 years in the valley and over 22 years in real estate brings in-depth knowledge of the lifestyle, neighborhoods, and culture of this valley.
She has served as President of the Aspen Board of Realtors, MLS President, received the Realtor of the Year award, served as the Mt. District Chair for Colorado Association of Realtors, and serve on various committees on the state level.
Uplifting the community is a gift she can share through her brokerage business. Supporting non-profits, volunteering time, and sitting on various boards is all part of giving back.
Visit Brenda Wild's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/brenda-wild/
