CHICAGO, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial real estate facilities throughout the United States is pleased to announce that Co-Founder and Managing Principal, Tod Greenwood will become Executive Director of Build-to-Suit Development and lead Brennan's expanded efforts in the build-to-suit arena. Since the company's founding in 2010, Mr. Greenwood has worked in the Houston office focusing on both speculative and build-to-suit development.
The appointment of Mr. Greenwood to this position will support Brennan's recent announcement concerning its Corporate Real Estate Solutions (CRES) initiative. Through CRES, Brennan seeks to help corporations improve industrial supply chain efficiencies by purchasing surplus assets, entering into sale leaseback transactions and constructing new facilities. "Tod's role places him at the tip of the spear for global supply chain reconfigurations," commented Michael Brennan, Chairman of Brennan Investment Group. "Whether caused by geopolitical factors or the rapid advance of applied technology that bolsters e-commerce and manufacturing reshoring, the supply chains of tomorrow will bear no resemblance to their current form."
Mr. Greenwood has a long history in development, beginning in 1997 at the Trammell Crow Company, where he led their industrial development business in Houston. After Trammell Crow, he ran the day-to-day development operation for Crosswell Greenwood, a regional retail development company.
Most recently, Mr. Greenwood completed build-to-suit projects in Austin, Houston, Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Londonderry, New Hampshire.
For build-to-suit inquiries please contact Mr. Greenwood at tgreenwood@brennanllc.com.
About Brennan Investment Group
Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses 44 million square feet.
Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.
For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com