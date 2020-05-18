CHICAGO, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial real estate facilities throughout the United States has announced its corporate real estate initiative, under the Corporate Real Estate Solutions (CRES) brand. Under CRES, Brennan will help companies improve supply chain efficiency by purchasing surplus industrial real estate, providing customized build-to-suits, and entering into both long- and short-term sale leasebacks. With a nationwide portfolio of 44 million square feet and nine offices, Brennan's national platform is uniquely positioned to provide integrated industrial solutions for Corporate America.
"Corporations, not investors, own the majority of our nation's industrial land and buildings," remarked Michael Brennan, Chairman and Co-Founder of Brennan Investment Group. "Further, more than at any time in history, supply chain designs are rapidly evolving with the goal of minimizing disruptions. Whether caused by port-of-call labor disputes, geopolitical uncertainties, or supply disruptions from pandemics, Corporate America has begun a supply chain reconfiguration process that will require a decade to complete. Brennan will offer its platform, its capital, and its expertise to rebuild the backbone of our nation's industrial infrastructure."
Beyond geopolitics or pandemics, advances in technology have also accelerated supply chain reconfigurations. "For years, the United States lost much of its manufacturing base to low cost labor countries," observed Brennan, "but technology, such as robotics, removed the comparative advantage of cheap labor, allowing companies to repatriate back to U.S. shores. The technology catalysts that drove e-commerce will do the same for the manufacturing sector."
Brennan's CRES initiative will continue to serve the traditional needs of corporations, including sale leasebacks. Through its single-tenant net lease division, Brennan has acquired over 20 million square feet of mission critical buildings. Robert Vanecko, Managing Principal and head of Brennan's single-tenant net lease division observed, "the desire to be 'asset light' is a key driver. This liberates new capital for our tenant and also increases the value of the tenant's operating business. The presence of private equity firms purchasing operating companies has accelerated the 'asset light' operating model."
Organized to provide customized solutions, CRES will undertake both single transactions and multi-property, multi-location portfolio acquisitions. "The essence of CRES is quite simple: to help corporations. If that means purchasing a single surplus asset, we'll do it. If it's a build-to-suit, an expansion of an existing facility, a portfolio of assets, or any combination of that, we'll do it. We want to say 'yes' as often as we can," explained Scott McKibben, Brennan's Chief Investment Officer and Managing Principal. The criteria for the new CRES program is as follows:
- Size: $3 million up to $500 million
- Locations: Top 100 MSA's
- Property Types: distribution, manufacturing, light industrial, R and D
- Transaction Types: surplus assets, long- and short-term sale leasebacks, build-to-suits, expansions, single assets or portfolios
- Credit: investment grade or non-investment grade
"Our CRES program is well suited for this environment," commented McKibben. "Its broad reach can help both large and smaller corporations, in up to 100 MSA's, with an ability to undertake the simplest to the most complex transactions."
About Brennan Investment Group
Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses 44 million square feet.
Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.
For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com
