BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAASTEPS, who recently acquired Kinetic Growth to expand its Lead-to-Revenue offerings to Salesforce Customers, and also celebrated some of their terrific customers and accomplishments. They have also started to build out their Strategic Advisory Board and are proud to announce Brent Slosky as their first of five Advisory Board Members, all of whom have agreed to join SAASTEPS.
Brent will continue to serve as SAASTEPS Legal Counsel and mentor the Executive team while collaborating with other Advisors on ways to ensure SAASTEPS advancement to continue growing their happy customer base.
Mr. Slosky is a seasoned corporate attorney. Prior to starting his own firm, BISLaw, he was a partner at Hogan Lovells; a worldwide firm based in Washington, D.C., and a shareholder at Brownstein Hyatt Farber & Schreck, LLP, a Denver based national law firm, practicing in the firms' Corporate/Venture Capital Groups. He serves as a trusted advisor to public and private companies, including as general counsel to a large family-owned private equity fund. He also is a seasoned entrepreneur being instrumental in many start-up entities, including as the Managing General Partner for numerous oil and gas and venture capital partnerships, CEO of several start-up biotech companies, and as a founder, executive officer, and board member for numerous other ventures including international storage facilities, ophthalmic devices, gaming, and a large medical device development and manufacturing company.
"When I first met Tim, I thought he was a typical entrepreneur with big dreams but lacking vital execution experience. Through a lot of hard work and tough discussions, including some missteps (learning opportunities), he persevered and has really impressed me, becoming an exceptional CEO who always puts his customers first. I now believe that SAASTEPS will succeed, not in spite of Tim, but because of him and his team," said Brent Slosky
"I am honored to have met such an honest person, who is constantly pushing me to think about every possible outcome before I act. Brent is not your typical lawyer. He is a fantastic entrepreneur who has become a great friend, a phenomenal mentor and has helped me become a better businessperson overall. I am thankful to have him as part of our team." said Tim Beck, who is the Founder & CEO of SAASTEPS
About SAASTEPS
We listen, we share, we lead by example. With Venue & Encore, SAASTEPS provides Salesforce customers intelligent revenue optimization solution choices with 100% Native & Lightning-ready managed packages that implement quickly and work out-of-the-box. We know because we use our solutions internally. Now, Salesforce customers can easily automate their eCommerce, subscriptions, billings, and renewals management directly from Salesforce [with our solutions]. Suppose you would like to see a demo or learn more, head over to http://www.saasteps.com. And, if you're interested in seeing some reviews, check them out at g2.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn for our announcements.
