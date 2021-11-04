NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eastward Partners is excited to announce the appointment of Brett Vecchio as Principal, Head of the Private Equity Practice. After having helped launch Eastward Partners (formerly Eastward Search Partners) in 2015, Vecchio took a brief stint outside the firm to help scale a rapidly growing private equity-backed consulting company. As the Practice lead, Vecchio returns to take responsibility for the day-to-day management and strategic direction of the Practice and will be tasked with its continued growth across the group. He joins the executive team along with Hannah Rob and Nicole Balsam.
In addition to those responsibilities, he will be tasked with opening and building an office in South Florida as part of the geographic expansion strategy of Eastward.
Speaking of the new appointment, Vecchio comments: "I'm thrilled to be returning to the Eastward Partners' team. While, in many ways, the DNA of the company is similar to when we began the journey, it's invigorating to see the evolution and growth the team has experienced. Additionally, as the Private Equity landscape continues to expand from a human capital standpoint, I believe Eastward is well-positioned to assist in that growth." Vecchio comments "Under Joe's leadership, it has been inspiring to see that the team has continued to build a world-class organization that provides best-in-class service to their partners. This will allow me to provide my clients with the talent and advisory services they need to thrive over the next decade. I'm excited to help in the growth of this company and to partner with our customers to seize the opportunities of 2022 and beyond."
Joe Carbone, Founder and Managing Partner, adds: ''We are ecstatic to have Brett rejoin the firm at this juncture in our maturity. He returns with a wealth of knowledge and insight that will truly put us in a unique position in the market. Not only has Brett delivered search assignments as an Eastward member in the past but has helped scale PE assets more recently; it's going to be fun having him back."
Eastward has worked across several US geographies and is dedicated to continuing its D&I initiatives by ensuring each partnership is represented appropriately. For more information on how Eastward can support you through your human capital and talent initiatives reach out to Brett at bvecchio@eastwardpartners.com
