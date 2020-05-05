NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG Capital Advisors (BRGCA) announced today that Michael Ory has joined the firm as a managing director and will help lead BRGCA's efforts in Healthcare Services. Based in Nashville, he brings over 25 years of investment banking experience.
Throughout his career, Ory has completed deals with over $8 billion in transaction value across sell-side advisory projects, private equity placements, public equity offerings and acquisitions. He has deep experience working with operators across healthcare subsectors including alternate site and outpatient service providers, specialty physician practices, outsourced healthcare services providers, specialty healthcare distributors, hospitals and other provider models. Ory joins from Raymond James & Associates, where he spent nearly 20 years and co-led the healthcare services practice.
"We are investing heavily in our Nashville presence," said Roger Johnson, a BRGCA managing director and cofounder. "Michael brings a wealth of transactions experience that we can leverage across all of BRG's platforms."
"I am excited to join a multidisciplined practice and partner with Lance Bell to continue to build a dynamic Healthcare M&A practice," said Ory.
BRGCA's healthcare team focuses on the following subsectors: healthcare providers and facilities, including physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient services providers and post-acute care; behavioral healthcare, including substance use disorder, medication assisted treatment, eating disorders and autism therapy/IDD; and outsourcing, including healthcare consulting and physician, clinical and specialty staffing.
Ory graduated from Vanderbilt University with a BA in economics.
