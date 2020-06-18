ATLANTA, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE today announced the appointment of Brian Betts as President and Chief Financial Officer, effective June 10. Betts has served as Chief Financial Officer and interim Chief Operating Officer since November 2019. He has more than 20 years of experience in auditing, accounting operations, and strategic planning. In his expanded role, he will oversee the continued growth of Operation HOPE, which has experienced a 98% increase in financial support services provided to clients and added 31 new HOPE Inside locations around the country (now totaling 155) since he joined the organization in 2018.
"Brian has demonstrated his ability to both improve the fiscal integrity of the organization, while also improving operational efficiencies," said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Operation HOPE. "Brian shares Operation HOPE's passion to provide financial empowerment and dignity in underserved communities. During his time at HOPE thus far, he has played a critical role in launching technology solutions and realigning business operations to provide effective and cost-efficient services to support our work to improve the financial literacy, financial stability, and financial future of our clients."
Prior to joining Operation HOPE, Betts worked specifically in the nonprofit industry for 10 years, specializing in developing accounting systems and implementing processes to streamline accounting functions while adhering to federal and state requirements. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Tennessee and earned his Masters in Business Administration at the University of Memphis. He has active CPA licenses in both Tennessee and Georgia.
"It is an honor and privilege to work with the talented and experienced team at Operation HOPE," Betts said. "During these challenging economic times, Operation HOPE plays a more important role than ever in providing financial dignity to all."
About Operation HOPE, Inc.
Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through our community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. Project 5117 is our multi-year four-pronged approach to combating economic inequality that aims to improve financial literacy, increase business role models and business internships for youth in underserved communities, and stabilize the American dream by boosting FICO scores. Operation HOPE has received five consecutive 4-star charity ratings for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability by the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator.
