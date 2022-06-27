Building momentum: Republic increases its ability to underwrite transactions across ABL, factoring and direct to consumer
NEW ORLEANS, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Republic Business Credit is proud to announce that Brian Daray has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Underwriting Manager, at its headquarters in New Orleans.
Brian adds tremendous value to Republic's ambitious growth plans as he leads the company's seasoned underwriting team across the United States. Brian's responsibilities include underwriting, structuring, and managing the successful funding of new clients while supporting Republic's growing suite of products across its national commercial finance platform.
"It is amazing to see what this company has already accomplished across its product lines. I feel very lucky to join a growing and thriving business that aspires to double its size over the next three to five years," Brian said. "Republic Business Credit is one of a few Gulf region-based national commercial finance platforms, and it is great to work with such a dynamic, curious and growth-orientated team. I can't wait to see what we achieve together."
Republic provides asset-based lending, ledgered lines of credit, traditional factoring, and direct to consumer solutions to both entrepreneurial and private equity-owned companies across the many growth sectors.
Prior to joining Republic, Brian spent more than 15 years working in the ABL, factoring, lender finance and specialty lending areas and was a leader in the underwriting department for a national bank-owned commercial finance company. Prior to serving as underwriter, Brian spent nearly 10 years with Capital One Bank as a Senior Field Examiner in the lender finance group. Brian graduated from University of New Orleans and is a proud resident of New Orleans.
Brian reports to Robert Meyers, Republic's President and one of its two Managing Members.
Republic Business Credit is committed to helping entrepreneurs and private equity sponsors throughout the country. Republic supports clients in more than 30 states across its diverse geographic footprint.
"We are excited that Brian has joined us as a proven leader in underwriting and client onboarding," said Stewart Chesters, CEO and Managing Member of Republic Business Credit. "We are committed to being a New Orleans-headquartered business with additional offices in Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston, and we have plans to hire within those markets as we continue to grow."
Republic Business Credit partners with banks, accountants, private equity sponsors, independent sponsors, lawyers and investment banks to collaboratively support entrepreneurs and their value propositions across the United States, enabling them to focus on growing successful businesses.
About Republic Business Credit. Republic Business Credit is a national provider of working capital facilities to private equity and entrepreneurial owned businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, ledgered lines of credit, traditional factoring, direct to consumer loans, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $12 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress.
Nationally recognized as Winner of the 2015 Emerging Growth Company of the Year award from Association of Corporate Growth, Republic's expert and knowledgeable team boasts four "Top 40 Under 40" winners, two "Top Women in Secured Finance" and a "Top Women in Asset Based Lending" by the Secured Finance Network and ABF journals respectively. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest independently owned finance companies in the United States of America.
