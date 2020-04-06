DENVER, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Platte River Equity ("Platte River") announced today that Brian Klaban has joined the firm as Director of Business Development and Debt Capital Markets. In this position, he will lead Platte River's sourcing, marketing and business development efforts as well as support the broader investment team on debt financings.
"I'm excited to join the Platte River team and contribute to their continued success investing in and building market leading businesses. The firm's unique background provides a compelling value proposition to investors, founders and management teams, and I look forward to helping build successful future partnerships," said Mr. Klaban.
Mr. Klaban brings more than fifteen years of business development and leveraged finance experience to the team. Prior to joining Platte River, Mr. Klaban was a Director at Madison Capital Funding, where he held leadership roles in credit and portfolio management, business development, distressed assets and underwriting. Mr. Klaban earned a B.B.A. in Finance and a B.A. in Economics from Eastern Michigan University. He is also a CFA charter holder.
About Platte River Equity
Founded in 2006 and based in Denver, Colorado, Platte River Equity is a private equity firm focused on investments in established lower middle market operating companies with enterprise values of up to $250 million. The firm invests in target sectors where it has substantial operating and investing experience, including aerospace and transportation, industrial products and services, energy products and services, and agriculture and chemicals. Platte River utilizes conservative capital structures in order to invest in future growth opportunities and withstand changing economic environments. The firm also provides significant on-going support to its portfolio companies through dedicated resources across functional areas.
The firm has raised funds with committed capital in excess of $1.3 billion and is currently investing out of its $625 million fourth fund. Platte River's employees are the largest collective investor across its funds, deeply aligning the firm with its investors and portfolio company management teams.
For more information about the firm and our unique story, please visit www.platteriverequity.com.
Media Contact:
Brian P. Klaban
Director of Business Development & Debt Capital Markets
Tel: 303-292-7317
237280@email4pr.com
Lauren A. Metz
Business Development Associate
Tel: 303-292-7321
237280@email4pr.com