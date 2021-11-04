LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact 21, a retail consulting, analytics, and services company, announced Brian Roadarmel has joined the company as its newest Senior Principal Consultant. Roadarmel will work closely with clients on strategic finance, accounting, and other operational efforts.
"Brian's track record speaks for itself," commented Lisa Biggs, President and CEO, Impact 21. Biggs added, "We are excited to add his capabilities to our team and trust he will assist in delivering major wins for our clients and their organizations."
Roadarmel comes aboard after serving as CFO & COO in the retail, hospitality, and convenience industries, Brian has demonstrated his commitment to helping companies succeed and achieve their goals. As Chief Financial & Operations Officer for JDK Management Company, Brian served as the leader of all administrative support activities for company owned and managed locations. He was engaged in M&A activity, closing a 42-restaurant franchise system acquisition and developed the process and systems integration strategy for new restaurants.
Roadarmel also demonstrated his expertise as Vice President and Head of Finance & Accounting at Rutter's Holdings, Inc. There he partnered with internal stakeholders to improve operational performance and financial decision making. He also led the implementation of labor scheduling software while overseeing various departments, including fuel, indirect procurement, FP&A, treasury, business analysis, and accounting.
Roadarmel holds two master's degrees, a Masters of Education in Business and Information Technology and Systems, and a Masters of Business Administration in Finance and Management. He obtained an undergraduate degree in Economics.
"I've known about Impact 21's esteemed reputation for quite some time now. I am excited to be joining the crew and look forward to building relationships with new clients along the way," commented Roadarmel.
