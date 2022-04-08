Bridge Over Troubled Waters announces the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors, Jill Greenthal and Jeffrey Halis. Bridge, founded in 1970, is the largest agency in Greater Boston providing a full continuum of services to homeless, runaway and at-risk youth.
BOSTON, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridge Over Troubled Waters (Bridge) announces the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors, Jill Greenthal and Jeffrey Halis.
Ms. Greenthal is an accomplished finance executive and board member with experience serving on several corporate and not-for-profit boards. She recently retired from her position as Senior Advisor at the Blackstone Group and currently serves on the boards of Akamai Technologies, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Cars.com and TaskUs. She is also a trustee of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, an Advisor to the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and an Honorary Trustee of the James Beard Foundation.
"I am so honored to join the Board of Bridge Over Troubled Waters. The work done by this organization is so important and I look forward to helping their efforts in serving at-risk young adults," said Ms. Greenthal.
Mr. Halis is an accomplished investment manager, founding New York firm Tyndall Investments in 1991 after prior investment management experience with Merrill Lynch and Citigroup. He serves on the MIT Corporation and MIT Investment Management Company Board, as a founding member of MIT Sandbox Innovation Fund Program and as a Board Observer for Cognito Therapeutics.
"Homelessness is always terrible but it is particularly unfair to youth. I admire Bridge Over Troubled Waters' programs designed to transform youths' lives and help them grow into fulfilled, self-sufficient adulthood," said Mr. Halis.
"Bridge Over Troubled Waters is honored to announce that Jill and Jeff have joined our Board of Directors. Their wide-ranging experience on both corporate and non-profit boards is just what Bridge needs at this time," said Elisabeth Jackson, CEO of Bridge. "And they truly understand the importance of helping youth experiencing homelessness at this critical time in their lives."
About Jill A. Greenthal
Ms Greenthal joined the Blackstone Group in 2003 as a partner and Senior Managing Director in their Advisory Business and recently retired from her last position as a Senior Advisor in the firm's Private Equity Group. Ms. Greenthal brings more than 30 years of financial experience. She previously served as a Managing Director and held management positions at Credit Suisse, Donaldson Lufkin and Jenrette and Lehman Brothers.
She has had prior experience on a variety of company and not-for-profit boards.
About Jeffrey Halis
Mr. Halis is founder and CEO of Tyndall Management, an investment firm specializing in publicly traded securities. Prior to founding Tyndall in 1991 Mr. Halis managed other investment funds and held management positions with Merrill Lynch and Citigroup.
He is a past board member of three publicly traded companies and several government advisory entities and not-for-profits.
About Bridge Over Troubled Waters
Bridge Over Troubled Waters, founded in 1970, is the largest agency in Greater Boston providing a full continuum of services to homeless, runaway and at-risk youth. Providing programs and services to over 2,000 youth each year, the organization offers a comprehensive range of survival, health, educational, career, and housing services in order to encourage the formation of a healthy, productive and fulfilling adulthood. For more information, visit http://www.BridgeOTW.org
Media Contact
Melissa Cording, Bridge Over Troubled Waters, 1 617-423-9575 Ext: 228, mcording@bridgeotw.org
SOURCE Bridge Over Troubled Waters