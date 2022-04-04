Bridgepoint Consulting, a leading management consulting firm helping organizations throughout their business lifecycle, announces a new office expansion in Boston, MA. The growth reflects the continued momentum Bridgepoint has gained over the last several years. Bridgepoint Consulting offers clients a broad range of finance, technology and risk/compliance services from the startup phase to IPO readiness and beyond.
BOSTON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridgepoint Consulting, an Addison Group company, is pleased to announce the launch of a new office in the Boston market. The growth reflects the continued momentum Bridgepoint has gained over the last several years.
Katy Booth, Director and Ross Goolsby, Principal will lead the expansion to the Boston market. Booth and Goolsby have established Bridgepoint's name in the market and look forward to strengthening the company's foothold nationally.
"Bridgepoint is dedicated to providing experienced guidance and support so you and your team can concentrate on what matters most – building your business," Booth said. "We've had the good fortune of forming long-term relationships with hundreds of clients, which we've continued to assist through numerous transitions and transactions. I'm excited to expand on my previous Bridgepoint experiences and advance professionally in this new role and new market."
Booth has been a leader in the Systems Integration practice of Bridgepoint for over three years, focused on delivering NetSuite implementations to clients across the Private Equity, SaaS, and Manufacturing & Distribution industries. Booth will be relocating from Austin, TX, to Boston, MA.
"In today's competitive and ever-changing market, top-tier talent is required to complete critical initiatives, optimize financial operations, and maintain a strategic advantage. Our outstanding team of professionals will continue to lead our clients to organizational transformation, and I couldn't be more excited to bring our expertise to a new market where we can deliver exceptional results to new partnerships," commented Goolsby.
Goolsby was recently promoted to Principal and will be instrumental in launching the Boston office. Ross has been a leader in the Financial Operations practice of Bridgepoint for over six years and led the expansion into the Houston market as Managing Director.
"We are looking forward to Katy's leadership and professional advancement as she takes on the role of Director in Boston," Manuel Azuara, Managing Principal at Bridgepoint, said. "Her skills and expertise are essential as Bridgepoint expands our financial operations consulting services to this new market."
Bridgepoint will focus on bringing Financial Operations solutions to the Boston market and target and serve middle-market clients through their financial, technology, and risk expertise. Bridgepoint's Boston office opening will also strengthen the company's relationship with ArcLight Consulting, a provider of comprehensive Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud Implementation services, continuing to build cloud solutions in Boston through partnerships with Oracle and NetSuite. ArcLight Consulting, based in Burlington, MA, was acquired by Addison Group in 2021.
About Bridgepoint Consulting:
Bridgepoint Consulting, an Addison Group company, is a leading management consulting firm that helps companies throughout their business lifecycle. We offer a broad range of finance, technology and risk/compliance services to support clients from the startup phase all the way to IPO readiness and beyond. Since 1999, we've been helping executives and management teams reduce their business and operational risks, bridge resource gaps and improve overall performance. Whether an organization needs interim expertise to improve infrastructure and processes, or strategic management of a major transition or transaction, our team of qualified professionals can help. Additional offices include Austin, Dallas, Denver and Houston, with an additional presence in Seattle, Minneapolis, and Philadelphia. To learn more about Bridgepoint Consulting and how it can help serve your organization, please visit https://bridgepointconsulting.com.
About Addison Group:
Addison Group is a leading professional services firm specializing in talent solutions and consulting services, offering a full suite of capabilities across multiple sectors, including information technology, finance and accounting, healthcare, human resources, administrative, and digital marketing. With five consulting services brands (AIM Consulting, Bridgepoint Consulting, DLC, Kranz Consulting, Arclight Consulting) and four talent solution brands (Addison Group, Mondo, CVPartners, Beacon Resources). Addison's growing network of professionals, offices across the United States, and deep relationships in regional and local markets provide clients with a one-stop resource focused on building relationships, human connections, and helping consultants and clients find each other.
Even during significant national expansion, Addison has maintained a local consultative business approach dedicated to its people-first culture. Addison continues to be recognized with accolades for top performance and workplace culture, including Inc. 5000, Inc. Best Workplaces, Crain's "Fast Fifty," Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Staffing 100 List, and multiple Regional Top Workplaces. Learn more at https://addisongroup.com
