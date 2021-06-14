LANDOVER, Md., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook producer in the world, today announced its audiobook production of "Charlotte Sophia: Myth, Madness and the Moor"—written by award-winning writer Tina Andrews and narrated by "Bridgerton" actress Adjoa Andoh. Produced by Recorded Books, RBmedia's flagship publishing brand, the audiobook releases June 24, 2021.
"Charlotte Sophia" is the acclaimed 2013 historical novel about Queen Charlotte, who is thought to be England's first biracial royal and who is portrayed in the Netflix smash hit "Bridgerton." HBO Max recently announced it has acquired the film and TV rights to "Charlotte Sophia" with Andrews currently writing the pilot.
"Charlotte Sophia" spans 50 years in the life of a formidable queen whose history collides with lust, betrayal, politics, rape, murder, and madness. In this sweeping portrait of one of England's most unexplored yet beloved queens, Andrews combines meticulous research with her adept mastery for bringing history to life.
"What an honor and eye-opening ride it has been to research and write this epic saga of Charlotte Sophia's life—from her youth to her 60-year marriage to King George III," says writer Tina Andrews. "It's a classic fish-out-of-water story with everything from racial secrets, Templar Knights, mystical amulets, madness, eccentric family members, court intrigue—and ultimately a deep and abiding love, which survives against all odds."
The audiobook narrator, Adjoa Andoh, a frequent contributor to Recorded Books, recently wowed audiences as Bridgerton's Lady Danbury in the Netflix period drama, which was watched by a record 82 million households around the world.
"Adjoa Andoh has narrated more than 200 audiobooks. She has a long history of expertly using her voice to carry a story. That coupled with her powerful portrayal of Lady Danbury on Netflix's 'Bridgerton' series made her the obvious actor to voice 'Charlotte Sophia,'" said Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia. "We feel privileged to be working with Tina Andrews and Adjoa Andoh—award-winning writing, fame-worthy narration, and top-notch production will make this an exceptional listening experience."
"Charlotte Sophia" is available for preorder now on Audible and Audiobooks.com. The audiobook will be released June 24, 2021, for digital download on Audible, iTunes, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, and wherever digital audiobooks are sold.
ABOUT TINA ANDREWS
Tina Andrews won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Nonfiction for her book, "Sally Hemings, An American Scandal: The Struggle to Tell the Controversial True Story" (Malibu Press), which required a massive, multi-year amount of research about the relationship between President Thomas Jefferson and the enslaved Sally Hemings. To lay the foundation for the novel of Charlotte Sophia, the author's 20+-year journey included many trips to London and research of hundreds of books, archives, and academic material. The novel chronicles the path of self-discovery of a maligned German princess (who hides her darker skin under makeup) from an obscure court to her becoming the arranged consort of King George III, who was slowly going mad.
