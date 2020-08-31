- Taren Rodabaugh joins Bridgestone Americas as Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective August 31. - Rodabaugh will lead the company's information technology strategy in support of Bridgestone's evolution to become a sustainable mobility and advanced solutions company. - Rodabaugh will also oversee the strategy and operations of Bridgestone Americas Information Technology function and more than 300 employees and contractors in both North America and Latin America.