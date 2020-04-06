NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightflag, the A.I.-powered legal spend management platform, today announced the appointment of Vishnu Thyagarajan as Vice President of Customer Success. This new hire deepens the company's commitment to supporting and advising its customers at a time when many businesses are adjusting to extraordinary changes within the world economy.
Vishnu brings extensive leadership experience, including nearly a decade spent scaling customer success at Cloudera as the organization grew from a promising startup into a publicly-traded global enterprise with annual revenues of nearly $800 million. In addition to his work at Brightflag, he will continue widening his business perspective as an active member of the NextGen Venture Partners community.
"More than ever before, being a true partner to our customers is of critical importance," said Kevin Cohn, Chief Customer Officer at Brightflag. "Vishnu's deep experience supporting mission-critical solutions for global enterprises will enable Brightflag to provide even sharper guidance and stronger value to our customers."
"I'm excited to join Brightflag as companies continue to search for innovative ways of strategically planning and controlling their legal spend," said Vishnu. "I look forward to extending our reputation for service excellence while helping in-house legal teams deliver transformative business results."
In his new role, Vishnu will lead the teams responsible for onboarding new customers and their law firms; sharing insights that accelerate the maturation of legal spend management strategies; and providing exceptional support to the thousands of individual users who depend on the Brightflag platform to execute critical business tasks.
About Brightflag
Brightflag is the legal spend management platform for in-house legal teams who want to operate more efficiently, collaborate with vendors more effectively, and partner with business leaders more strategically. Customers range from mid-sized companies to large corporations, including Uber, the global transportation and logistics platform, Telstra, Australian's largest telecommunications company, and Volvo, the luxury automotive manufacturer.
Connect with Brightflag
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/brightflag/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/brightflaghq
Website: https://www.brightflag.com