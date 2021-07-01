DALLAS, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a tumultuous 2020, incentive programs, club trips, and corporate meetings are rebounding. Brightspot has seen an influx of client programs jumping back into full swing, as well as brand new programs putting an incentive trip or event on the calendar while space is available. This renewed industry growth has prompted an initiative from Brightspot's President, Mike May, to focus on business development.
Mike May comments, "I believe an organizational upgrade is necessary to perpetuate the growth Brightspot is experiencing. Our commitment to our clients' success has facilitated the need for additional sales and account management support, and with it, a new VP of Sales to take charge of that momentum."
A search for qualified candidates ultimately arrived at the internal promotion of 12-year Brightspot veteran, Michael Butler, CITP, CIS, to Vice President of Sales.
Michael Butler joined Brightspot in 2009 during one of the worst years the MICE industry has seen. Despite a challenging environment, Michael quickly became renowned for his relationship management and positive attitude. Over the last 12 years, Michael has proven himself invaluable to Brightspot's business development, and thus he was a natural choice for the new Vice President of Sales position.
Michael Butler shared this statement shortly following the announcement, "I am excited for this opportunity and eager to lead Brightspot through our next season of growth. Facing this post-pandemic economic rebound head-on, coupled with the fact we are surrounded here in Texas by 4 of the top 8 fastest-growing metro areas in the US, we are positioned well to execute on the great opportunities ahead. Our Brightspot mission is to demonstrate deep care for our clients and to make their programs better. The future has never looked brighter!"
About Brightspot Incentives & Events
Brightspot helps Fortune 1000 companies drive performance improvement and sales engagement through sales incentive programs, group incentive travel, and full-service meeting management with a passion for creativity, a flexible approach, and a personal commitment to deliver results. Brightspot has won numerous Motivation Masters awards and was named one of the Best Places to Work in the Meetings Industry. The Brightspot team serves a variety of industries, including telecommunications, software, technology, financial, business services, and consumer products.
For more information, contact:
Michael Pisterzi
102 Decker Court, Suite 150
Irving, TX 75062
Office: 972.661.6081
michael.pisterzi@brightspot.email
Media Contact
Michael Pisterzi, Brightspot Incentives & Events, +1 9726616081, michael.pisterzi@brightspot.email
SOURCE Brightspot Incentives & Events