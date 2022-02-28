GURNEE, Ill., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrightStar Care a nationwide home care and medical staffing franchise known for providing a higher standard of in-home care, announced today that Pete First has been promoted to Chief Development Officer. After serving as BrightStar Care's Senior Vice President Franchise Development since 2018, where he grew the number of locations to 365, he is now taking the next step in his career entering the C-Suite.
As Chief Development Officer, First will be responsible for recruiting new franchise owners for all three brands under the BrightStar Group Holdings umbrella: BrightStar Care, BrightStar Senior Living®, and BrightStar Care® Homes™ and will lead operations for start-up brands, BrightStar Senior Living, and BrightStar Care Homes. First will also support the brand's expansion into new markets and territories, bringing opportunities for better experiences for clients in our communities. First's promotion comes after taking on an expanded role over sales and operations for the BrightStar Senior Living brand and most recently for expanding the BrightStar Care Homes program. In addition, First's promotion also comes on heels of his stellar franchise development track record for BrightStar Care overall.
"I'm excited to be stepping into the role of Chief Development Officer of BrightStar Care. For the past four years, the BrightStar Care franchise development team has worked incredibly hard to grow the brand's national presence, I'm ready to continue leading this team with resiliency and passion," said Pete First, Chief Development Officer of BrightStar Care. "I've witnessed firsthand the tremendous company growth over the years and especially throughout the pandemic, and I am prepared to continue that trajectory in my new role."
"As we celebrate 20 years of BrightStar Care, we're so excited to name Pete First as Chief Development Officer. Pete came to BrightStar Care with more than two decades of franchise experience under his belt and he quickly took the brand to new heights," said Shelly Sun, founder and CEO and of BrightStar Care. "I am thrilled to be welcoming Pete to the C-Suite, and no one is more qualified and equipped to run our franchise development team and efforts and continue the growth of our two newest brands, BrightStar Senior Living and BrightStar Care Homes, than he is."
Under First's leadership, BrightStar Care has implemented innovative systems to successfully attract new franchisees and expanded operations into underserved markets and new untapped territories. In 2021 BrightStar Care grew from 340 nationwide locations to more than 365 locations and in 2022 the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list for the twelfth consecutive year. First also led the brand to be named Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review, rank on Forbes' Top Ten Franchises Under $150,000 Initial Investment and he's led the brand to consistently rank on Franchise Times' Top 400 list.
Prior to joining BrightStar Care, First spent 14 years at Winmark Corporation. During his tenure at Winmark, the system grew to more than 1,200 locations across North America. First has extensive experience and knowledge about navigating the franchise landscape and executing strategic franchise development campaigns. Moving into this new role he will embrace technology and leverage data to sustainably grow BrightStar Care's operations and ensure current markets receive high-level support and continue to thrive.
About BrightStar Care (Franchise):
BrightStar Care is a national home care and medical staffing franchise headquartered in Chicago with more than 365 locations nationwide which provide medical and non-medical services to clients in their homes, as well as supplemental care staff to corporate clients. BrightStar Care operates with five separate revenue streams allowing franchisees uncapped earning potential. Over the last 20 years, Founder and CEO Shelly Sun has built BrightStar Care from a local business into a $639 million nationally recognized brand using a franchise model built for sustainable growth. In addition, BrightStar Care is the only national home care franchise to receive The Joint Commission's Enterprise Champion for Quality award every year since the award's inception. Other prestigious BrightStar Care accolades include making Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for eleven consecutive years, ranking on Franchise Business Review's Top Franchise for 2021 list, and Franchise Times Top 400 list for 2021. For more information on BrightStar Care please visit http://www.brightstarfranchising.com
