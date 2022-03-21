GURNEE, Ill., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrightStar Care a nationwide home care and medical staffing franchise that provides the highest standard of quality in-home care announced the national winners of its annual Nurse of the Year and Caregiver of the Year awards at its annual conference. This announcement came as a heartwarming surprise, as BrightStar Care CEO and Founder, Shelly Sun made an unprecedented decision to recognize all eight regional honorees as national winners at the conference.
In August 2021 BrightStar Care recognized four nurses and four caregivers as regional Nurse and Caregiver of the Year. Now all eight honorees are national winners, marking the first time since the award's inception that something to this caliber has happened.
Nurse of the Year national honorees include:
- West Region Winner: Tina Seever of BrightStar Care Carlsbad, California.
- Northeast Region Winner: Stephanie Fradette, RN of BrightStar Care West Hartford, Connecticut
- Southeast Region Winner: Jessica Cagwin, BSN, RN, CCM of BrightStar Care Charlotte, North Carolina,
- Midwest Region Winner: Dawn Gonzalez, MSN, RN, APN, FNP, CRRN of BrightStar Care Schaumburg, Illinois
Caregiver of the Year national honorees include:
- West Region Winner: Maricon Ocampo of BrightStar Care Lake Forest, California.
- Northeast Region Winner: Kay Madlingozi, CHHA of BrightStar Care Southbury, Connecticut
- Southeast Region Winner: Leah Smith, CNA of BrightStar Care Charlotte, North Carolina
- Midwest Region Winner: Ryan Peterson, CNA of BrightStar Care Lake Elmo, Minnesota
BrightStar Care's Nurse and Caregiver of the Year awards are a testament to one of the home health care agency's greatest differentiators, its personalized nurse-led care. Every BrightStar Care client has a registered nurse assigned to their care plan. These registered nurses also offer mentorship and training to BrightStar Care's caregiving staff. Overall, these awards highlight the interconnectedness between BrightStar Care nurses and caregivers and how they seamlessly work together to deliver a higher standard of care.
It was extremely important to BrightStar Care to celebrate its nurses and caregivers for keeping their clients safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and as it continues with new variants and challenges. After speaking with each honoree, their families, and clients onsite at the conference Sun made the evident and instantaneous decision to name all regional honorees as national winners. Each national winner was presented with a $5,000 scholarship that can be used to further their education.
"BrightStar Care would not be what it is today without our incredible nursing and caregiving staff, and we wholeheartedly believe that each of our regional winners were very deserving of national recognition. Our nurses and caregivers have been on the front lines of this pandemic going beyond the call of duty to keep their clients safe and comfortable," said Shelly Sun CEO and Founder of BrightStar Care. "Each of our national winners delivers care that exceeds expectations and have made a lasting impact on clients and their families as well as the BrightStar Care organization as a whole."
The eight national winners were nominated by BrightStar Care clients, family members of clients, and/or BrightStar Care colleagues, as the organization calls in nominations for the award yearly. Nominators must describe how a BrightStar Care nurse or caregiver has gone above and beyond to deliver exceptional care, and how they have impacted the lives of the person receiving care and their family.
About BrightStar Care:
Based in BrightStar Care is a national home care and medical staffing franchise with more than 365 locations which provide medical and non-medical services to clients within their homes, as well as supplemental care staff to corporate clients. BrightStar Care franchise locations across the country employ over 16,000 caregivers and over 5,700 nurses who play a unique role in overseeing the care for each individual client. For more information on BrightStar Care please visit http://www.brightstarcare.com.
