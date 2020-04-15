ALLEN, Texas, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightway Insurance remains committed to customers and to its franchisees who want to build their Brightway enterprise with the holistic support Brightway offers. Today, the company is pleased to share that veteran Insurance Agent and Brightway Insurance Multi-unit Owner, Ken Toney, has expanded his business enterprise with a third Brightway location. Toney is the new owner of the Brightway, The O'Donnell Agency in Allen. The store is his first location in the Lone Star State.
"My team and I are ecstatic to expand into a new market and a new state," said Toney. "We've worked hard to earn our customers' trust in Florida and Georgia, and we look forward to wowing consumers in Texas with the same level of expert counsel customers have come to expect from us and more choice in insurance brands."
Toney, who owns the ninth largest franchise in the system, opened his first Brightway store in central Florida in 2009. He became a Multi-Unit Owner in 2016, when he became the owner of the store now located in Atlanta, Georgia, joining a growing list of Brightway Multi-unit Owners.
"Ken Toney has been an outstanding business partner, and we're thrilled to see him grow his Brightway enterprise," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "We focus on helping our Franchise Owners achieve their dreams which, for many, means building an enterprise of their own."
Brightway is a recession-proof company in the multi-billion-dollar Personal Lines insurance industry. Its low-risk, high-reward business opportunities allow people from a wide variety of backgrounds to prosper. A centralized team of experts provides training and support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Appointments, Licensing, Onboarding, Training, Hiring and Retaining personnel. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve.
In addition to providing holistic business support, Brightway has relationships with hundreds of insurance companies, giving Franchise Owners like Toney the ability to offer more choice in insurance brands to consumers. During tough financial times, having options is incredibly important for consumers.
While many businesses depend greatly on the economy to profit off of the sale of goods, Brightway Franchise Owners earn residual income year-after-year for as long as each policy sold is in place, no matter the economic forecast. If you're interested in becoming a Brightway Franchise Owner, please visit BrightwayDifference.com.
About Brightway Insurance
Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $660 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.
Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.
Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 206 offices across 22 states serving customers in all 50 states.
Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.