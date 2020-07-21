CHICAGO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringg, the leading delivery and fulfillment orchestration platform, and Party City, the largest retailer of party goods in the US, Mexico, and Canada, announced today a partnership that will transform the customer experience at every step of the delivery cycle, from order placement to the last mile. By implementing Bringg's out-of-the-box solution, Party City will now offer customers alternative fulfillment models, like curbside pickup and same-day delivery via third-party providers and will provide real-time visibility into order status.
Since the start of the pandemic and the subsequent shelter in place requirements, retailers have accelerated digital adoption and have implemented omnichannel strategies that allow customers to receive products in a convenient, fast and cost-effective way. This quick pivot in operations has led to new offerings and services that are powered by crowdsourced delivery partners for on-demand, fast delivery with more options to minimize costs while offering convenient fulfillment.
"We are excited to work with Party City and offer a solution that allows them to quickly adapt to the ever-changing business landscape and meet today's social expectations," said Guy Bloch, CEO at Bringg. "Consumers will continue to leverage ecommerce as a primary channel; however, the alternative options to collect their orders encourages a positive customer experience - especially as they are becoming more accustomed to immediate satisfaction. By implementing the Bringg platform, we are providing Party City not only with a solution to meet and exceed customers' fulfillment expectations once the order is placed, all the way through pickup, but also with a solution that helps the business evolve even in times of rapid change and uncertainty."
Bringg's out-of-the-box solution implemented by Party City allows for rapid deployment so that the retailer gains market share by introducing new fulfillment models with shorter time-to-market. At the same time, the agility and modularity of Bringg's platform allows retailers to add new fulfillment and logistics models to easily adjust based on growing market trends and new business requirements.
"Party City is dedicated to our customer-first approach and we are continually working to optimize the overall customer experience," said Julie Rohem, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer at Party City. "The safety of our customers and employees is a top priority and partnering with Bringg allows us to provide new delivery options that ensure we do our part to promote healthy actions and positivity in this new normal. By digitizing our last-mile delivery and implementing the Bringg platform into our existing logistics model, we can seamlessly provide customers with the options to buy products online and pick up in-store, pick up curbside, or have same-day delivery through one of our partners, to align with consumer expectations."
For more information about Bringg's delivery and fulfillment orchestration solution, please visit www.bringg.com.
About Party City
Party City Holdco Inc. is the leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, we believe, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. The Company is a popular one-stop shopping destination for party supplies, balloons, and costumes. In addition to being a great retail brand, the Company is a global, world-class organization that combines state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, and sophisticated wholesale operations complemented by a multi-channel retailing strategy and e-commerce retail operations. The Company is the leading player in its category, vertically integrated and unique in its breadth and depth. Party City Holdco designs, manufactures, sources and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world. The Company's retail operations include approximately 850 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites, principally through the domain name www.partycity.com.
About Bringg
Bringg is the leading delivery and fulfillment orchestration solution, providing enterprises with the most efficient way to manage their complex delivery operations. Some of the world's best-known brands in more than 50 countries are already gaining clear strategic value from Bringg's powerful SaaS platform which offers the real-time capabilities they need in order to achieve logistical excellence across their delivery ecosystem. Market-leading companies from the retail, grocery, restaurant, consumer goods, logistics and services industries trust Bringg's technology to help them streamline their logistical operations for peak efficiency, enable fully elastic logistics across multiple delivery models, and create perfect delivery experiences for their customers. By using our platform, they can establish successful cost-effective operations that balance the needs of all the participants in their delivery ecosystem – from management at headquarters, through the teams in the field, and all the way to the end-customers who are at the heart of the entire process.
Contact: Kit Rodophele, bringg@shiftcomm.com