BERWYN, Pa., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker Capital, a leading investment management company focused on multi-asset class investing, today announced it will begin using BlackRock's state of the art risk management platform, Aladdin Wealth. In utilizing the Aladdin Wealth platform, Brinker Capital will offer enhanced risk analytics in managing bespoke investment solutions for high net worth and institutional investors through its Wealth Advisory division.
Brinker Capital Wealth Advisory has worked closely with BlackRock to tailor the analytics to fit the needs of the high net worth clientele Brinker Capital serves in partnership with financial advisors. The enhanced risk management platform now incorporates Brinker Capital's time-tested multi-asset class investment philosophy with Aladdin Wealth's advanced portfolio analytics and individualized risk-focused metrics, allowing Brinker Capital to create a more holistic understanding of each client's unique situation.
"We're excited to integrate Aladdin into our Wealth Advisory offering," said Jason Moore, Chief Solutions Officer at Brinker Capital. "Aladdin's risk management capabilities help differentiate our offering in the marketplace by allowing us to assess client risk in a more effective and efficient manner. It also emphasizes our commitment to providing financial advisors with the investments, technology, and service they need to remain focused on helping their clients achieve better outcomes."
Brinker Capital's risk management platform will now provide financial advisors with:
- The ability to quickly analyze prospect account holdings and provide a proposal with in-depth analytics and recommendations
- A streamlined process to analyze investment portfolio risks and exposures across asset classes, sectors, and geographies
- Stress-testing of portfolios for historical and forward-looking hypothetical market shocks
- The ability to instantly analyze their book of business managed by Brinker Capital
- A comprehensive view of an investor's assets to track progress toward goals.
"Transparency into risk has never been more important as we all grapple with the broad-reaching impacts of increased uncertainty," said Woo Fung Kwong, Co-Head of Aladdin Wealth Tech. "We are thrilled to extend Aladdin Wealth's institutional-grade risk capabilities to Brinker Capital Wealth Advisory, helping Brinker Capital to align portfolios with intended outcomes and build greater trust with their clients."
Brinker Capital Wealth Advisory partners with financial advisors to provide tailored investment solutions for high net worth and institutional investors. Featuring a full suite of services and solutions, Wealth Advisory maintained a 96% client retention rate for the 2019 calendar year. This success is due in part to the team's expansion, customized portfolio management, ancillary services provided by leading industry partners, and enhancements to Brinker Capital's advisor and end-investor platform, One Wealth Life.
About Brinker Capital
Brinker Capital is a privately-held investment management company with $21.5 billion in assets under management (as of March 31, 2020). For over 30 years, Brinker Capital's purpose has been to deliver an institutional multi-asset class investment experience to individual clients. Brinker Capital's highly strategic, disciplined approach has provided investors the potential to achieve their long-term goals while controlling risk. With a focus on wealth creation and management, Brinker Capital serves financial advisors and their clients by providing high-quality investment manager due diligence, asset allocation, portfolio construction, and client communication services. Brinker Capital, Inc., is a registered investment advisor.
Learn more at BrinkerCapital.com and twitter.com/BrinkerCapital.
About Aladdin Wealth
Aladdin Wealth is an industry-leading enterprise platform bringing institutional portfolio risk and portfolio construction capabilities to wealth management. Aladdin Wealth provides transparency into client portfolios, exposure to risk and how portfolios perform under different scenarios. Integrated into wealth managers' workflows, with a common language for risk across client accounts, Aladdin Wealth powers more informed investment decisions, changing how wealth managers engage with investors and transforming wealth businesses.
