DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinks Home Security™ has acquired approximately 114,000 residential alarm monitoring customers from Protect America™.
"This acquisition allows us to provide our award-winning smart home security to more individuals and their families, and we are excited to have them join the Brinks Home Security customer family," said Brinks Home Security Chief Executive Officer William Niles. "Protecting what matters most for our customers is our number one priority, and we look forward to showing these new customers the Brinks Home Security difference."
Protect America's customers can expect fast, U.S.-based alarm monitoring 24/7/365 and customizable smart home security solutions from the company ranked No. 1. in Customer Satisfaction for Pro-Installed Home Security Systems, two years in a row, by J.D. Power. Their accounts will be transitioned to Brinks Home Security in the coming weeks.
"Providing our customers with a best-in-class experience is at the center of everything we do," said Brinks Home Security Chief Customer Officer Jay Autrey. "We are committed to ensuring these new customers know what to expect from us starting on Day 1."
The company will be communicating with its new customers in the coming weeks to let them know what to expect as their accounts transition.
About Brinks Home Security
Brinks Home Security is one of the largest smart home security companies in North America. With its headquarters in Dallas, Texas, Brinks Home Security employs over 1,100 people who install and monitor its highly-responsive, smart home security solutions that protect more than one million people in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company also has one of the nation's largest authorized partner networks, which sells and installs their security solutions. To learn more about the company, its direct-to-consumer products, or how to become an authorized partner, visit brinkshome.com or brinkshome.com/partners. For J.D. Power award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.