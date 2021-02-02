(PRNewsfoto/Bristow Group)

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) today reported net loss attributable to the Company of $57.1 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, for its fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2020 ("current quarter") on operating revenues of $300.3 million compared to net loss attributable to the Company of $27.9 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 ("preceding quarter") on operating revenues of $295.7 million. The primary driver of the net loss in the current quarter was the impairment of our investment in Cougar Helicopters Inc. ("Cougar") in Canada.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $(12.7) million in the current quarter compared to $12.6 million in the preceding quarter. EBITDA adjusted to exclude special items and gains or losses on asset dispositions was $47.4 million in the current quarter compared to $54.2 million in the preceding quarter. The following table provides a bridge between EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding gains or losses on asset dispositions. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics for a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.



Three Months Ended,



September 30,

2020



December 31,

2020



Successor

EBITDA

$

12,568





$

(12,679)



Special items:







  Loss on impairment

17,596





53,249



  PBH intangible amortization

5,644





5,641



  Merger-related costs

4,497





4,450



  Organizational restructuring costs

13,326





1,547



  Loss on early extinguishment of debt





229



  Government grants

(2,201)





(1,075)



  Bankruptcy related costs





(1,984)



  Bargain purchase gain

(5,660)









$

33,202





$

62,057



Adjusted EBITDA

$

45,770





$

49,378



(Gains) losses on asset dispositions, net

8,473





(1,951)



Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions

$

54,243





$

47,427



"The Company continues to make significant integration progress following the merger of Era and Bristow in June 2020," said Chris Bradshaw, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bristow. "We are pleased to announce a further increase in the amount of identified synergies to at least $50 million of annualized cost savings, of which projects representing $27 million of annualized synergies have already been completed."

Sequential Quarter Results

Operating revenues were $4.6 million higher in the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter.

Operating revenues from oil and gas operations were $1.5 million higher than the preceding quarter. Higher utilization in the Americas, Africa and Asia Pacific regions was partially offset by lower utilization in the Europe Caspian region. Operating revenues from U.K. SAR services were $0.5 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to fewer flight hours, partially offset by the strengthening of the British pound sterling ("GBP") relative to the U.S. dollar. Operating revenues from fixed wing services were $0.3 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to decreased activity, partially offset by the strengthening of the Australian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar. Operating revenues from other services were $3.8 million higher primarily due to increased part sales.

Operating expenses were $3.7 million lower in the current quarter. Lower personnel costs, due to the recognition of severance expense in the preceding quarter related to the merger of Era Group Inc. and Bristow Group Inc. (the "Merger"), were partially offset by higher maintenance costs.

General and administrative expenses were $1.3 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to decreased professional services fees.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized a loss on impairment of $51.9 million related to its investment in Cougar and a loss on impairment of $1.4 million related to helicopters held for sale. During the preceding quarter, the Company recognized a loss on impairment of $12.4 million related to the write down of inventory and a loss on impairment of $5.2 million related to helicopters that were transferred to held for sale assets.

During the current quarter, the Company sold five S-76C++ medium, two B412 medium, seven B407 single engine helicopters, and one H225 simulator for cash proceeds of $14.4 million resulting in gains of $2.0 million. During the preceding quarter, the Company sold ten H225 heavy, nine S-76C++ medium and twelve B407 single engine helicopters for cash proceeds of $40.5 million resulting in losses of $8.5 million.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized earnings of $0.9 million from equity investments compared to $1.9 million in the preceding quarter due to higher earnings from Cougar in the preceding quarter.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized a reorganization item gain of $2.0 million related to the Company's non-qualified deferred compensation plan for the Company's former senior executives.

During the preceding quarter, the Company recognized a bargain purchase gain of $5.7 million related to the Merger.

Other income, net of $5.6 million in the current quarter was primarily due to other income related to Airnorth (government grants) of $3.4 million, a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $1.1 million and net foreign exchange gains of $0.9 million. Other income, net of $10.6 million in the preceding quarter was primarily due to net foreign exchange gains of $6.9 million, other income related to Airnorth (government grants) of $2.7 million and a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $0.9 million.

Income tax expense was $13.4 million in the current quarter and $8.6 million in the preceding quarter. The expense in the current quarter was primarily due to nondeductible expenses related to impairment and the Merger, variability of earnings in different jurisdictions and the impact of valuation allowances.

Calendar Quarter Results

Operating revenues were $5.3 million higher in the current quarter compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019 (the "prior year quarter").

Operating revenues from oil and gas operations were $2.9 million higher in the current quarter. Operating revenues in the Americas were $36.3 million higher primarily due to the impact of the Merger. Operating revenues in the Asia Pacific and Africa regions were $0.5 million and $16.2 million lower, respectively, primarily due to lower utilization. Operating revenues in the Europe Caspian region were $16.7 million lower primarily due to lower utilization, partially offset by the strengthening of the GBP relative to the U.S. dollar.

Operating revenues from U.K. SAR services were $1.8 million higher in the current quarter primarily due to the strengthening of the GBP relative to the U.S. dollar and an increase in flight hours.

Operating revenues from fixed wing services were $5.7 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to lower utilization.

Operating revenues from other services were $6.2 million higher due to higher part sales and the benefit of the Merger.

Operating expenses were $10.4 million lower in the current quarter. Maintenance costs were $5.4 million lower primarily due to lower activity in the current quarter and betterment-detriment expenses incurred in the prior year quarter, partially offset by the impact of the Merger. Lease costs were $2.7 million lower primarily due to fewer aircraft on lease. Fuel, training and other costs decreased $5.3 million, $1.9 million and $2.0 million, respectively, primarily due to lower activity. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in insurance costs of $3.9 million primarily due to higher premiums and the impact of the Merger and an increase in personnel costs of $3.1 million primarily due to the impact of the Merger.

General and administrative expenses were $3.4 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to decreased professional services fees.

Merger-related costs of $4.5 million in the current quarter primarily consist of professional services fees and severance costs related to the Merger.

Depreciation and amortization expenses were $2.2 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to fewer helicopters and the revaluation of assets in connection with the adoption of fresh-start accounting.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized a loss on impairment of $51.9 million related to its investment in Cougar and a loss on impairment of $1.4 million related to helicopters held for sale.

During the current quarter, the Company sold five S-76C++ medium, two B412 medium, seven B407 single engine helicopters, and one H225 simulator for cash proceeds of $14.4 million resulting in gains of $2.0 million.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized earnings of $0.9 million from its equity investments compared to $5.1 million in the prior year quarter. The prior year quarter included earnings from Líder Táxi Aéreo S.A. ("Líder"), which the Company has subsequently initiated a partial dissolution process to exit its equity investment, and from Cougar, which was impaired during the current quarter.

Interest expense was $75.7 million lower in the current quarter. During the prior year quarter, the Company incurred a $56.9 million expense related to Chapter 11 of Title 11 of the U.S. Code ("Chapter 11") activities. Excluding this, interest expense was lower in the current quarter due to lower debt balances.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized a reorganization item gain of $2.0 million related to the Company's non-qualified deferred compensation plan for the Company's former senior executives. Reorganization items incurred in the prior year quarter related to Chapter 11.

Other income, net of $5.6 million in the current quarter was primarily due to other income related to Airnorth (government grants) of $3.4 million, a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $1.1 million and net foreign exchange gains of $0.9 million. Other income, net of $10.7 million in the prior year quarter was primarily due to net foreign exchange gains of $10.6 million and a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $0.1 million.

Income tax expense was $13.4 million in the current quarter compared to a benefit of $2.3 million in the prior year quarter. The expense in the current quarter was primarily due to nondeductible expenses related to impairment and the Merger, variability of earnings in different jurisdictions and the impact of valuation allowances.

Liquidity and Capital Allocation

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $293.5 million of unrestricted cash and $51.5 million of remaining availability under its amended asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") for total liquidity of $345.0 million. Borrowings under the amended ABL Facility are subject to certain conditions and requirements.

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 102,925 shares of common stock in open market transactions for gross consideration of $2.4 million, which is an average purchase price per share of $23.49. During the preceding quarter, the Company repurchased 345,327 shares for gross consideration of $7.6 million, representing an average purchase price of $21.93 per share.

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased $12.1 million face value of the 7.750% Senior Notes at 97.5% for total cash of $12.2 million, including accrued interest of $0.4 million, and recognized a loss on debt extinguishment of $0.2 million. The Company also made final payments of $12.7 million and $4.0 million, inclusive of interest, upon maturity of two promissory notes.

In the current quarter, cash proceeds from dispositions of property and equipment were $14.4 million and purchases of property and equipment were $3.9 million, resulting in net (proceeds from)/purchases of property and equipment ("Net Capex") of $(10.5) million. In the preceding quarter, cash proceeds from dispositions of property and equipment were $40.5 million and purchases of property and equipment were $4.5 million, resulting in Net Capex of $(36.0) million. See Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation for a reconciliation of Net Capex and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue ("SAR") services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom ("U.K.") on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency ("MCA"). Additionally, the Company also offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S.

BRISTOW GROUP INC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 



Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2020



Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2020



Favorable/

(Unfavorable)



Successor



Revenue:











Operating revenue

$

295,722





$

300,275





$

4,553



Reimbursable revenue

8,918





9,622





704



Total revenues

304,640





309,897





5,257















Costs and expenses:











Operating expense

231,953





228,246





3,707



Reimbursable expense

8,919





9,525





(606)



General and administrative

39,268





37,931





1,337



Merger-related costs

4,497





4,450





47



Depreciation and amortization

18,537





17,931





606



Total costs and expenses

303,174





298,083





5,091















Loss on impairment

(17,596)





(53,249)





(35,653)



Gain (loss) on asset dispositions

(8,473)





1,951





10,424



Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates, net

1,948





896





(1,052)



Operating loss

(22,655)





(38,588)





(15,933)















Interest income

434





359





(75)



Interest expense

(13,445)





(13,203)





242



Reorganization items, net





1,984





1,984



Bargain purchase gain

5,660









(5,660)



Other, net

10,592





5,635





(4,957)



Total other income (expense)

3,241





(5,225)





(8,466)



Loss before income taxes

(19,414)





(43,813)





(24,399)



Provision for income taxes

(8,578)





(13,447)





(4,869)



Net loss

(27,992)





(57,260)





(29,268)



Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

131





139





8



Net loss attributable to Bristow Group Inc

$

(27,861)





$

(57,121)





$

(29,260)















Basic loss per common share

$

(0.95)





$

(1.97)







Diluted loss per common share

$

(0.95)





$

(1.97)



















Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

29,357,959





28,944,908







Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

29,357,959





28,944,908



















EBITDA

$

12,568





$

(12,679)







Adjusted EBITDA

$

45,770





$

49,378







Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions

$

54,243





$

47,427







 

BRISTOW GROUP INC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019









One Month

Ended

October 31, 2019





Two Months

Ended

December 31,

2019





Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019





Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2020



Predecessor





Successor





Combined





Successor

Revenue:





















Operating revenue

$

101,659







$

193,322







$

294,981







$

300,275



Reimbursable revenue

4,168







7,602







11,770







9,622



Total revenues

105,827







200,924







306,751







309,897

























Costs and expenses:





















Operating expense

79,802







158,845







238,647







228,246



Reimbursable expense

4,049







7,707







11,756







9,525



General and administrative

15,965







25,358







41,323







37,931



Merger-related costs







318







318







4,450



Depreciation and amortization

8,222







11,926







20,148







17,931



Total costs and expenses

108,038







204,154







312,192







298,083

























Loss on impairment



















(53,249)



Gain (loss) on asset dispositions

249







(154)







95







1,951



Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates, net

3,609







1,499







5,108







896



Operating income (loss)

1,647







(1,885)







(238)







(38,588)

























Interest income

165







202







367







359



Interest expense

(79,235)







(9,674)







(88,909)







(13,203)



Reorganization items, net

(447,674)













(447,674)







1,984



Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative

liability







(133,315)







(133,315)









Other, net

7,009







3,729







10,738







5,635



Total other income (expense)

(519,735)







(139,058)







(658,793)







(5,225)



Loss before income taxes

(518,088)







(140,943)







(659,031)







(43,813)



Benefit (provision) for income taxes

13,889







(11,600)







2,289







(13,447)



Net loss

(504,199)







(152,543)







(656,742)







(57,260)



Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

5







31







36







139



Net loss attributable to Bristow Group Inc

$

(504,194)







$

(152,512)







$

(656,706)







$

(57,121)

























Basic loss per common share

$

(14.04)







$

(14.49)







N/A(1)





$

(1.97)



Diluted loss per common share

$

(14.04)







$

(14.49)







N/A(1)





$

(1.97)

























Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

35,918,916







11,235,535







N/A(1)





28,944,908



Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

35,918,916







11,235,535







N/A(1)





28,944,908

























EBITDA

$

(430,631)







$

(119,343)







$

(549,974)







$

(12,679)



Adjusted EBITDA

$

17,431







$

24,337







$

41,768







$

49,378



Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions

$

17,182







$

24,491







$

41,673







$

47,427



___________________________ 

(1)  

Weighted average common shares outstanding and loss per common share unavailable for "Combined" period due to the emergence from Chapter 11 Cases during this period.

 

BRISTOW GROUP INC

REVENUES BY LINE OF SERVICE

(unaudited, in thousands)

 



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019











One Month Ended

October 31, 2019





Two Months Ended

December 31, 2019





Three Months

Ended December

31, 2019





Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2020

Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2020



Predecessor





Successor





Combined





Successor

Oil and gas:























Europe Caspian

$

38,200







$

71,888







$

110,088







$

98,495



$

93,383



Americas

21,416







39,758







61,174







93,102



97,435



Africa

12,924







26,286







39,210







21,237



23,055



Asia Pacific

1,745







2,090







3,835







2,920



3,383



  Total oil and gas

74,285







140,022







214,307







215,754



217,256



UK SAR Services

17,858







36,822







54,680







56,978



56,470



Fixed Wing Services

9,397







16,333







25,730







20,310



20,054



Other

119







145







264







2,680



6,495





$

101,659







$

193,322







$

294,981







$

295,722



$

300,275



 

FLIGHT HOURS BY LINE OF SERVICE

(unaudited)

 



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019











One Month Ended

October 31, 2019





Two Months Ended

December 31, 2019





Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2019





Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2020

Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2020



Predecessor





Successor





Combined





Successor

Oil and gas:























Europe Caspian

5,146







9,215







14,361







12,330



11,956



Americas

3,119







5,296







8,415







10,891



10,990



Africa

1,398







2,770







4,168







1,743



2,353



Asia Pacific

83







141







224







62



241



  Total oil and gas

9,746







17,422







27,168







25,026



25,540



UK SAR Services

779







1,530







2,309







2,797



2,321



Fixed Wing Services

1,187







2,147







3,334







3,391



3,494





11,712







21,099







32,811







31,214



31,355



 

BRISTOW GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 



Successor



December 31, 2020



March 31, 2020

ASSETS

(unaudited)





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

297,833





$

199,121



Accounts receivable

231,587





180,683



Inventories

97,422





82,419



Assets held for sale

17,531





32,401



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

31,516





29,527



Total current assets

675,889





524,151



Investment in unconsolidated affiliates

38,368





110,058



Property and equipment

1,099,878





901,314



Accumulated depreciation

(71,249)





(24,560)



Net property and equipment

1,028,629





876,754



Right-of-use assets

266,651





305,962



Other assets

126,245





128,336



Total assets

$

2,135,782





$

1,945,261











LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

63,161





$

52,110



Accrued liabilities

214,661





200,129



Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt

48,069





45,739



Total current liabilities

325,891





297,978



Long-term debt, less current maturities

568,368





515,385



Preferred stock embedded derivative





286,182



Deferred taxes

65,355





22,775



Long-term operating lease liabilities

183,994





224,595



Deferred credits and other liabilities

11,670





22,345



Total liabilities

1,155,278





1,369,260











Redeemable noncontrolling interests

1,453







Mezzanine equity





149,785











Stockholders' investment







Common stock

303





1



Additional paid-in capital

685,575





295,897



Retained earnings

269,600





139,228



Treasury shares, at cost

(10,007)







Accumulated other comprehensive income

34,153





(8,641)



Total Bristow Group Inc. stockholders' investment

979,624





426,485



Noncontrolling interests

(573)





(269)



Total stockholders' investment

979,051





426,216



Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' investment

$

2,135,782





$

1,945,261



 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics

The Company's management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of its business. EBITDA is defined as Earnings before Interest expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occurred during the reported period, as noted below. The Company includes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similar measures) may vary among companies and industries, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands).

Sequential Quarter Results



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020



Successor

Net loss

$

(27,992)





$

(57,260)



Depreciation and amortization

18,537





17,931



Interest expense

13,445





13,203



Income tax (benefit) expense

8,578





13,447



EBITDA

$

12,568





$

(12,679)



Special items (1)

33,202





62,057



Adjusted EBITDA

$

45,770





$

49,378



(Gains) losses on asset dispositions, net

8,473





(1,951)



Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions

$

54,243





$

47,427



(1) Special items include the following:



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020



Successor

Loss on impairment

$

17,596





$

53,249



PBH intangible amortization

5,644





5,641



Merger-related costs

4,497





4,450



Organizational restructuring costs

13,326





1,547



Loss on early extinguishment of debt





229



Government grants(2)

(2,201)





(1,075)



Bankruptcy related costs





(1,984)



Bargain purchase gain

(5,660)









$

33,202





$

62,057



___________________________ 

 (2)

COVID-19 related government relief grants

 

Calendar Quarter Results



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019









One Month Ended

October 31, 2019





Two Months Ended

December 31, 2019





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020



Predecessor





Successor





Combined





Successor

Net loss

$

(504,199)







$

(152,543)







$

(656,742)







$

(57,260)



Depreciation and amortization

8,222







11,926







20,148







17,931



Interest expense

79,235







9,674







88,909







13,203



Income tax (benefit) expense

(13,889)







11,600







(2,289)







13,447



EBITDA

$

(430,631)







$

(119,343)







$

(549,974)







$

(12,679)



Special items (1)

448,062







143,680







591,742







62,057



Adjusted EBITDA

$

17,431







$

24,337







$

41,768







$

49,378



(Gains) losses on asset dispositions, net

(249)







154







(95)







(1,951)



Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions

$

17,182







$

24,491







$

41,673







$

47,427



(1)  Special items include the following:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019









One Month Ended

October 31, 2019





Two Months Ended

December 31, 2019





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020



Predecessor





Successor





Combined





Successor

Loss on impairment

$







$







$







$

53,249



PBH intangible amortization







10,024







10,024







5,641



Merger-related costs







318







318







4,450



Organizational restructuring costs

388







23







411







1,547



Loss on early extinguishment of debt



















229



Government grants(2)



















(1,075)



Bankruptcy related costs

447,674













447,674







(1,984)



Change in fair value of preferred stock

derivative liability







133,315







133,315











$

448,062







$

143,680







$

591,742







$

62,057



___________________________ 

(2) 

COVID-19 related government relief grants

 

Pro Forma Q3 FY20 Reconciliation

Pro Forma EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA reflect EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of Old Bristow and Era Group Inc. before the Merger. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Pro Forma EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2019 (in thousands).





Old Bristow



Era Group Inc.



Pro Forma

Net loss



$

(656,742)





$

(811)





$

(657,553)



Depreciation and amortization



20,148





9,337





29,485



Interest expense



88,909





3,517





92,426



Income tax benefit



(2,289)





(1,052)





(3,341)



EBITDA



$

(549,974)





$

10,991





$

(538,983)



Special items (1)



591,742





3,730





595,472



Adjusted EBITDA



$

41,768





$

14,721





$

56,489



Gains on asset dispositions, net



(95)





(3,095)





(3,190)



Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions



$

41,673





$

11,626





$

53,299



(1)  Special items include the following:





Old Bristow



Era Group Inc.



Pro Forma

Bankruptcy related costs



$

447,674





$





$

447,674



Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability



133,315









133,315



PBH intangible amortization



10,024





214





10,238



Involuntary separation programs



411









411



Merger-related costs



318





965





1,283



Loss on impairments







2,551





2,551







$

591,742





$

3,730





$

595,472



 

Pro Forma LTM Reconciliation

Pro Forma EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA reflect EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of Old Bristow and Era Group Inc. before the Merger for the period beginning January 1, 2020 through June 11, 2020, plus EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the post-Merger period through December 31, 2020. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Pro Forma EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 (in thousands).





Old Bristow



Era Group

Inc.



Legacy Era



Bristow

Group Inc.



Pro Forma





January 1,

2020 - June

30, 2020



January 1,

2020 - June

11, 2020



June 12 - 30,

2020



July 1, 2020 -

December 31,

2020



LTM

December 31,

2020

Net income (loss)



$

367,326





$

(25,348)





$

(4,305)





$

(85,252)





$

252,421



Depreciation and amortization



32,226





17,325





443





36,468





86,462



Interest expense



25,045





6,089





749





26,648





58,531



Income tax (benefit) expense



(14,915)





(3,298)





508





22,025





4,320



EBITDA



$

409,682





$

(5,232)





$

(2,605)





$

(111)





$

401,734



Special items (1)



(338,633)





18,168





2,502





95,259





(222,704)



Adjusted EBITDA



$

71,049





$

12,936





$

(103)





$

95,148





$

179,030



(Gains) losses on asset dispositions, net



(5,230)





175





5





6,522





1,472



Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions



$

65,819





$

13,111





$

(98)





$

101,670





$

180,502



(1)  Special items include the following:





Old Bristow



Era Group

Inc.



Legacy Era



Bristow

Group Inc.



Pro Forma





January 1,

2020 - June

30, 2020



January 1,

2020 - June

11, 2020



June 12 - 30,

2020



July 1, 2020 -

December 31,

2020



LTM

December 31,

2020

Loss on impairments



$

28,824





$

(182)





$





$

70,845





$

99,487



Merger-related costs



21,115





17,968





2,317





8,947





50,347



PBH intangible amortization



10,429





382





185





11,285





22,281



Bankruptcy related costs



7,232













(1,984)





5,248



Organizational restructuring costs



3,216













14,873





18,089



Loss on early extinguishment of debt



615













229





844



Government grants(2)



(1,760)













(3,276)





(5,036)



Bargain purchase gain



(75,433)













(5,660)





(81,093)



Change in fair value of preferred stock

derivative liability



(332,871)

















(332,871)







$

(338,633)





$

18,168





$

2,502





$

95,259





$

(222,704)



___________________________ 

(2) 

COVID-19 related government relief grants

 

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Free Cash Flow represents the Company's net cash provided by operating activities plus proceeds from disposition of property and equipment, less expenditures related to purchases of property and equipment. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is Free Cash Flow adjusted to exclude professional services fees and other costs paid in relation to the Merger, fresh-start accounting and the Chapter 11 Cases.  Management believes that the use of Adjusted Free Cash Flow is meaningful as it measures the Company's ability to generate cash from its business after excluding cash payments for special items. Management uses this information as an analytical indicator to assess the Company's liquidity and performance. However, investors should note numerous methods may exist for calculating a company's free cash flow. As a result, the method used by management to calculate Adjusted Free Cash Flow may differ from the methods used by other companies to calculate their free cash flow.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (in thousands).



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020



Successor

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

41,857





$

25,078



Plus: Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment

40,475





14,361



Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(4,523)





(3,860)



Free Cash Flow

$

77,809





$

35,579



Plus: Organizational restructuring costs

13,326





1,547



Plus: Merger-related costs

4,026





1,247



Less: Government grants

(2,201)





(1,075)



Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$

92,960





$

37,298



Net (proceeds from)/purchases of property and equipment ("Net Capex")

(35,952)





(10,501)



Adjusted Free Cash Flow excluding Net Capex

$

57,008





$

26,797



 

BRISTOW GROUP INC

FLEET COUNT

(unaudited)

 





Number of Aircraft













Operating Aircraft

















Type



Owned

Aircraft



Leased

Aircraft



Aircraft

Held For Sale



Consolidated

Aircraft



Max Pass.

Capacity



Average

Age

(years)(1)

Heavy Helicopters:

























S-92A



35





28









63





19





11



S-92A U.K. SAR



3





7









10





19





6



H225











2





2





19





10



AW189



6





1









7





16





5



AW189 U.K. SAR



11













11





16





4







55





36





2





93











Medium Helicopters:

























AW139



53





7









60





12





10



S-76 C+/C++



26













26





12





13



S-76D



8









2





10





12





6



B212



3













3





12





39







90





7





2





99











Light—Twin Engine Helicopters:

























AW109



6













6





7





14



EC135



10













10





6





12



BO105



2













2





4





35







18













18











Light—Single Engine Helicopters:

























AS350



17













17





4





23



AW119



13













13





7





14







30













30





































Total Helicopters



193





43





4





240









12



Fixed wing



7





4





3





14











UAV







2









2











Total Fleet



200





49





7





256











_____________ 

(1)       

Reflects the average age of helicopters that are owned.

 

The chart below presents the number of aircraft in our fleet and their distribution among the regions in which we operate as of December 31, 2020 and the percentage of operating revenue that each of our regions provided during the current quarter.





Percentage

of Current

Quarter

Operating

Revenue





























UAV



Fixed

Wing









Heavy



Medium



Light Twin



Light

Single

Total

Europe Caspian



55

%



63





12









4





2









81



Americas



30

%



23





65





18





26













132



Africa



9

%



7





20

















2





29



Asia Pacific



6

%







2

















12





14



Total



100

%



93





99





18





30





2





14





256



 

