The Nation's Premier 'Learn to Swim' Provider Opens 5th Franchise in Boston
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- British Swim School, the nation's leading "learn to swim" franchise company, expands its presence in Massachusetts with the opening of its fifth franchise in the state.
Massachusetts natives Peter and Jennifer Nigro are the owners of British Swim School of Norther Shore and are excited to welcome students of all ages who will learn the signature survival skills and basic stroke development British Swim School is known for. The parents of three share a desire with the other franchise owners to continue to bring quality year-round swim lessons to the Boston area, featuring the fun and gentle methods British Swim School is known for.
After spending more than 15 years in sales, Peter was ready to leave corporate America. He appreciated Jennifer's work in the non-profit sector and decided he wanted to find a business that was also mission-driven and contributed to the community in a meaningful way.
"British Swim School ticked off all the boxes on our business wish list. It fulfilled our desire to do good while developing a business," says Peter Nigro, co-owner of British Swim School North Shore. "And there is an added bonus: both Jennifer and I have extensive backgrounds in swimming — mine being recreational and hers being competitive. While that's not a requirement to be a franchise owner, the connection to an activity we are passionate about cemented our decision to invest in this exciting and essential brand."
Peter recalls a scary incident when his oldest son was 4. "We were at the beach, and my son was playing near the edge of the water. He didn't know how to swim at that point. In a matter of seconds, I found him floating face down in the water. I'm so grateful he was ultimately okay, and it was at that moment I understood the importance of this life skill."
The couple also learned firsthand that all swim lessons were not good swim lessons. "When our daughter was 2, we signed her up for swim classes, but were highly disappointed," says Jennifer Nigro, co-owner of British Swim School North Shore. "The instruction was lacking, and she ended up not learning how to swim after a series of lessons. With the British Swim School method, parents will have confidence their children are safer if and when they are around water."
British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by offering a three-part curriculum teaching infants, children, and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.
While parental supervision is always the number one safety measure, research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning.
"Peter and Jennifer are a great fit for British Swim School because they have a true understanding of why our schools play an important part in each community," said Ashley Gundlach, British Swim School President. "Passionate owners like these are doubly committed to 'making a splash' in their communities, which typically translates into rapid customer acquisition, meaning more people are learning how to be safer around the water! Thanks to the Nigros, we have a new location to help reduce the number of accidental drownings, alongside our other fantastic owners in the Boston region."
The Nigros join the growing team of franchise owners that operate the more than 215 British Swim Schools across the United States and Canada.
Recently ranked #352 on the prestigious Franchise 500, British Swim School comes off a record-breaking year in terms of customer demand and franchise performance and looks forward to building on that growth in 2022. For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com.
To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit http://www.britishswimschoolfranchise.com.
