BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a record-breaking year that includes the sale of over 38 new territories, British Swim School is excited to announce the opening of its fourth franchise in the great state of Massachusetts, with swim lessons currently being offered in 10 locations via existing owners.
Swim lessons are currently scheduled for Monday's & Wednesday's from 3:30 PM - 7 PM and Saturday's 8 AM - 12 PM, at the 24/7 Family Fitness in Stoughton, MA.
Owner Bethany Fox, with support from her husband Ben, is eager to begin teaching the signature water acclimation, safety, and survival skills that British Swim School is known for to students of all ages, which are complemented by stroke development levels for more advanced children and adults. As parents of two small children and natives of the area, they know firsthand the need for proper swim instruction.
"We've lost at least 47 people to drowning accidents in our area this year. That is 47 too many. The rates of drownings and near drownings in Massachusetts have been on the rise since the onset of the pandemic, says Bethany Fox, owner of British Swim School Newton/Canton/Franklin. "Research shows that participation in formal swim programs like ours can reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent among children. We can't think of a better way to help our community than to help teach children these critical life skills."
The Foxes worked in corporate America their entire careers. Pre-COVID, they discussed a desire to open a business together – particularly a franchise, but nothing particularly caught their attention as a viable option at the time. Once COVID hit, Bethany made the call not to return to her corporate career. "We decided to revisit the idea of owning our own business, given how much had changed in the world. We came across the British Swim School franchise and everything just clicked."
"Sometimes when you work in a corporate setting, your children and your family are not considered assets. We immediately noticed the difference in our first interaction with the team at British Swim School," noted Bethany. "This company is dedicated to its work with children and families. This stood out to us. We fell in love with the franchise and are so happy to be part of their mission — 'Survival of the Littlest.'"
"We are thrilled to welcome the Foxes to the British Swim School family — we have a strong team of owners in Massachusetts, and we know the Foxes will be a great addition to the area," said Ashley Gundlach, British Swim School President. "As parents, their understanding of the need for formal swim instruction is high, and with them operating the business, we know more children will have access to this critical lifesaving skill."
British Swim School, a premier swim school franchise, launched in England in 1981. It was then brought to the United States and Canada and eventually grew to more than 200 locations.
About British Swim School
British Swim School offers swimming lessons for babies, children, and adults, focusing first on water survival skills needed to survive a water accident before moving onto stroke development and more advanced skills. British Swim School was founded in 1981 using the unique and highly effective teaching methods that are a recognized trademark of the brand today. Acquired by Buzz Franchise Brands in early 2019, British Swim School is the latest addition to the Buzz Franchise Brands family, which includes Pool Scouts, a pool cleaning and maintenance company, and Home Clean Heroes, a residential cleaning company. British Swim School currently operates over 200 schools across the United States and Canada. For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com. To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit https://britishswimschoolfranchise.com/. For more information about Buzz Franchise Brands, visit https://www.buzzfranchisebrands.com/.
