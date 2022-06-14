The Nation's Premier 'Learn to Swim' Provider Opens New Franchise in Edmonton
EDMONTON, Alberta, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- British Swim School, the nation's leading "learn to swim" franchise company, continues its Canadian expansion with the opening of its newest franchise location in Edmonton. This is the company's 11th location in Canada – the first in Alberta.
Shirleen and Craig Anderson, the new franchise owners of British Swim School of Edmonton West, were like many others — working a corporate job while dreaming of owning their own business. When Shirleen's job was eliminated during the pandemic, they saw the chance to turn an unfortunate event into an opportunity for their family. Using the forced down time that resulted from the pandemic, they started down the road of making their dream a reality. With no previous experience with business ownership, the Andersons decided a franchise was the right track to ensure their success.
"We did not want simply any franchise. We wanted a business that served a purpose and filled a need – something that was mission-driven and fulfilled our passion for helping people," said Shirleen Anderson, co-owner of British Swim School of Edmonton West. "British Swim School ticked off all the boxes. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to own a business – especially one that teaches a critical life skill to prevent drowning and save lives."
The need for swim lessons in Edmonton is quite clear. According to sources, the summer of 2021 broke a 20-year drowning record with 25 tragically fatal incidents. The deadly trend was attributed, in part, to limited access to indoor pools and the lack of available swimming lessons. To further emphasize the tragic impact, the Canadian Red Cross reports that drowning is a leading cause of preventable injury and death in children under 10.
That statistic resonates with the Andersons more than anything. They have a nine-year-old son who benefits from a different learning approach. Before becoming British Swim School franchise owners, they enrolled him in swim classes at another school, but he did not adapt well to the program.
"Every person learns differently - British Swim School understands that. The program is set up for children of different abilities and the techniques are modified based on what each child can do, to ensure that each child masters the goal and graduates to the next level. Our son has been our first student for our swim school, and I am proud to say he is learning to find his confidence in the water thanks to the teachings of British Swim School."
For more than 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by offering a three-part curriculum teaching infants, children and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. While parental supervision is always the number one safety measure, research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning.
"Interest in the British Swim School model has exploded in Canada, for both customers and potential franchise owners. Shirleen and Craig Anderson are a vital part of that expansion, bringing British Swim School to a new area of Canada," said Ashley Gundlach, British Swim School President. "They have the skills, energy and enthusiasm to provide families in the Edmonton area with much needed swim lessons."
The Andersons join the growing team of franchise owners that operate the more than 215 British Swim Schools across the United States and Canada.
Recently ranked #352 on the prestigious Franchise 500, British Swim Schools comes off record-breaking year in terms of customer demand and franchise performance and looks forward to building on that growth in 2022.
For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com.
To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit http://www.britishswimschoolfranchise.com.
###
About British Swim School
British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise with over 40 years in business believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children, the purpose-driven franchise offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and easily scalable model. Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School currently operates over 215 schools across the United States and Canada.
For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com.
To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit http://www.britishswimschoolfranchise.com.
Media Contact
Kirsten Gutierrez, 919 Marketing, 9192137779, Kgutierrez@919marketing.com
SOURCE British Swim School