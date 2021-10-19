BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brivo, the global leader in cloud-based access control and smart building technologies, today announced its partnership with MRI Software, a leading provider of real estate technology, to enhance the resident, staff and visitor access experience. Multifamily property managers can now grant residents and guests access to community spaces using Brivo's access control capabilities integrated within the MRI solution to streamline day-to-day operations.
The tools that property managers use behind the scenes play a heavy role in creating a safe and dynamic smart apartment and intelligent building setting that is attractive to prospective residents. According to Schlage and Wakefield Research, 63% of U.S. multifamily renters would move out of an apartment due to the lack of security. Brivo's integration with MRI enables property managers to connect secure and convenient access for residents and guests all within the familiar tool they use every day.
"Safety and security remain a top priority in real estate for residents, tenants and property managers. The combination of Brivo's multifamily proptech solutions and MRI Software will help property managers create modern resident experiences," said Steve Van Till, Brivo Founder and CEO. "Brivo has a rapidly expanding ecosystem of integrated solutions and we're committed to driving value for our mutual customers through partnerships with industry leaders like MRI Software."
Brivo's multifamily proptech solution provides superior security for common areas including doors, gym and pool access and more. It also delivers the in-unit smart home amenities residents demand including convenient keyless smart lock entry, guest codes for the dog walker or house cleaner, and thermostat controls to monitor and save on energy consumption.
For property managers, Brivo helps save time, money, and on-site resources. They can remotely assign mobile credentials to manage guest deliveries, monitor common areas and parking facilities with video management capabilities, and control environmental features with smart sensors for energy-efficient heating and cooling of common areas and vacant units. Property management teams can get more done off-site, automate more operations, and control costs, all while giving residents smart home conveniences.
"We're excited to now offer Brivo's access control integration to enhance both facility management and the resident experience," notes Sean Slack, Vice President of Partnerships at MRI Software. "Brivo's innovative multifamily solution aligns with MRI's comprehensive, connected approach and commitment to helping our clients keep their communities well-managed, safe and secure."
About MRI Software
MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's comprehensive, flexible, open, and connected platform empowers owners, operators, and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to elevate their business and gain a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.
About Brivo
Brivo is the global leader in mobile, cloud-based access control for commercial real estate, multifamily residential, and large distributed enterprises. Our comprehensive product ecosystem and open API provide businesses with powerful digital tools to increase security automation, elevate employee and tenant experience, and improve the safety of all people and assets in the built environment. Having created the category over twenty years ago, our building access platform is now the digital foundation for the largest collection of customer facilities in the world, trusted by more than 23 million users occupying over 300M square feet of secured space in 42 countries.
Our dedication to simply better security means providing the best technology and support to property owners, managers, and tenants as they look for more from buildings where they live, work, and play. Our comprehensive product suite includes access control, smart readers, touchless mobile credentials, visitor management, occupancy monitoring, health and safety features, and integrated video surveillance, smart locks, and intercoms. Valued for its simple installation, high-reliability backbone, and rich API partner network, Brivo also has the longest track record of cybersecurity audits and privacy protections in the industry.
Brivo is privately held and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Learn more at http://www.Brivo.com.
