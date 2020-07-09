DAYTON, Ohio and CINCINNATI, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixey & Meyer Capital ("BMC") announced it has acquired Access Control Systems ("ACS"). ACS is a value-added distributor, system integrator, and installer of access control systems which includes high-end residential and commercial automated gate systems, parking control systems, commercial security systems, and surveillance systems. ACS is headquartered in Nashville, TN, and has regional offices in Knoxville and Memphis, TN.
"ACS is a leader in its market due to the team's unparalleled knowledge and skill in design and installation of some of the most complex access control systems with the ultimate focus on quality and safety," said David Brixey, CEO of Brixey & Meyer Capital, "We believe with our resources we can accelerate ACS's already impressive growth through supporting the expansion of the product offerings as well as the geographical reach."
ACS was acquired from Dewayne and Allison Clayton. "As we made the decision of choosing a buyer for the company, we felt BMC shared one very important area with ACS which was our core values," said the Clayton's, "the partnership with BMC will provide a significant opportunity for our employees as the company grows to the next level."
Dewayne Clayton will continue with the company leading operations and Chad Colony has joined the company as CEO. Chad is a seasoned executive who brings a tremendous amount of experience from a multitude of industries. Most recently Chad was the President of the Winston Furniture Company and was previously Senior Vice President of Tempur-Pedic®. Chad will lead the company's strategic growth objectives, including growth through acquisitions.
ACS is the fifth acquisition of BMC's second fund, the BMC Growth Fund II. The BMC Growth Fund II is a $40.0 million fund launched in mid-2018 which invests in lower middle-market companies generating $1.0 to $5.0 million of cash flow. Brixey & Meyer Capital currently manages eight different investments across a variety of industries and plans to add several additional investments to Fund II over the next two years. For information about all of BMC's investments, click here.
About Brixey & Meyer Capital:
Brixey & Meyer Capital is a lower middle market private investment firm with offices in Dayton and Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information, visit Brixey & Meyer Capital's website at www.brixeyandmeyercapital.com. To stay informed on future updates, follow Brixey & Meyer Capital on LinkedIn here.
