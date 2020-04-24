brixmor_property_group_logo.jpg
By Brixmor Property Group Inc.

NEW YORK, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) today announced that it will now release its 2020 first quarter earnings on Thursday, May 7, 2020 after the market close.  Brixmor will host a teleconference on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET.

Event: Brixmor Property Group's First Quarter Earnings Results

When: 10:00 AM ET, Friday, May 8, 2020

Live Webcast: Brixmor 1Q 2020 Earnings Call under the Investors tab at www.brixmor.com 

Dial #: 1.800.479.1004 (International: 1.720.543.0206)

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Brixmor website at www.brixmor.com.  A replay of the call can be accessed until midnight ET on Friday, May 22, 2020 by dialing 844.512.2921 (International: 412.317.6671); Passcode: 9423513.

Connect With Brixmor

About Brixmor Property Group
Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 403 retail centers comprise approximately 71 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas.  The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.  Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.