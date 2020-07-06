SAN JOSE, Calif., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) ("Broadcom" or the "Company") announced today that it has commenced an exchange offer for any and all outstanding unregistered notes listed below.
144A CUSIP Numbers
Reg S CUSIP Numbers
Title of Security
Date Issued
Principal Amount Outstanding
11135F AA9
U1109M AA4
3.125% senior notes due 2021
April 5, 2019
$525,342,000
11135F AC5
U1109M AC0
3.125% senior notes due 2022
April 5, 2019
$692,841,000
11135F AD3
U1109M AD8
3.625% senior notes due 2024
April 5, 2019
$1,044,409,000
11135F AE1
U1109M AE6
4.250% senior notes due 2026
April 5, 2019
$2,500,000,000
11135F AB7
U1109M AB2
4.750% senior notes due 2029
April 5, 2019
$3,000,000,000
11135F AF8
U1109M AF3
4.700% senior notes due 2025
April 9, 2020
$2,250,000,000
11135F AH4
U1109M AG1
5.000% senior notes due 2030
April 9, 2020
$2,250,000,000
11135F AU5
U1109M AN6
2.250% senior notes due 2023
May 8, 2020
$1,000,000,000
11135F AT8
U1109M AM8
3.150% senior notes due 2025
May 8, 2020
$2,250,000,000
11135F AP6
U1109M AK2
4.150% senior notes due 2030
May 8, 2020
$2,750,000,000
11135F AR2
U1109M AL0
4.300% senior notes due 2032
May 8, 2020
$2,000,000,000
11135F AM3
U1109M AJ5
3.459% Senior Notes due 2026
May 21, 2020 and June 4, 2020
$1,695,320,000
11135F AK7
U1109M AH9
4.110% Senior Notes due 2028
May 21, 2020 and June 4, 2020
$2,222,349,000
Holders of these notes may exchange them for an equal principal amount of new issues of 3.125% Senior Notes due 2021, 3.125% Senior Notes due 2022, 3.625% Senior Notes due 2024, 4.250% Senior Notes due 2026, 4.750% Senior Notes due 2029, 4.700% Senior Notes due 2025, 5.000% Senior Notes due 2030, 2.250% Senior Notes due 2023, 3.150% Senior Notes due 2025, 4.150% Senior Notes due 2030, 4.300% Senior Notes due 2032, 3.459% Senior Notes due 2026 and 4.110% Senior Notes due 2028, respectively, pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Terms of the new notes are substantially identical to those of the original notes, except that the transfer restrictions and registration rights relating to the original notes do not apply to the new notes.
The exchange offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on July 31, 2020, unless extended. Tenders of the original notes must be made before the exchange offer expires and may be withdrawn at any time before the exchange offer expires.
Documents describing the terms of the exchange offer, including the prospectus and transmittal materials for making tenders, can be obtained from the exchange agent, Wilmington Trust, National Association, Rodney Square North, 1100 North Market Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19890-1626, Attention: Workflow Management, 5th Floor; facsimile: (302) 636-4139; email: DTC@WilmingtonTrust.com.
This news release is for informational purposes only, and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any security. The exchange offer is being made only pursuant to the exchange offer documents, including the prospectus and letter of transmittal that are being distributed to the holders of the original notes and have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, concerning Broadcom. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "should", "intend", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "aim", and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs of the management of Broadcom, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management, current market trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's and management's control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements.
For further information regarding these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the heading "Risk Factors" in the registration statement on Form S-4 related to this exchange offer and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Part II, Item 1A of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended May 3, 2020. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc., a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation.
