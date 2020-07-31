SAN JOSE, Calif., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) ("Broadcom" or the "Company") announced today that its pending offer to exchange any and all of its outstanding unregistered notes listed below that were originally issued in private placements for an equal principal amount of new issues of notes registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, currently scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on July 31, 2020, has been extended until 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on August 7, 2020.

144A CUSIP Numbers

Reg S CUSIP Numbers

Title of Security

Date Issued

11135F AA9

U1109M AA4

3.125% senior notes due 2021

April 5, 2019

11135F AC5

U1109M AC0

3.125% senior notes due 2022

April 5, 2019

11135F AD3

U1109M AD8

3.625% senior notes due 2024

April 5, 2019

11135F AE1

U1109M AE6

4.250% senior notes due 2026

April 5, 2019

11135F AB7

U1109M AB2

4.750% senior notes due 2029

April 5, 2019

11135F AF8

U1109M AF3

4.700% senior notes due 2025

April 9, 2020

11135F AH4

U1109M AG1

5.000% senior notes due 2030

April 9, 2020

11135F AU5

U1109M AN6

2.250% senior notes due 2023

May 8, 2020

11135F AT8

U1109M AM8

3.150% senior notes due 2025

May 8, 2020

11135F AP6

U1109M AK2

4.150% senior notes due 2030

May 8, 2020

11135F AR2

U1109M AL0

4.300% senior notes due 2032

May 8, 2020

11135F AM3

U1109M AJ5

3.459% senior notes due 2026

May 21, 2020 and June 4, 2020

11135F AK7

U1109M AH9

4.110% senior notes due 2028

May 21, 2020 and June 4, 2020

Tenders with respect to $17,491,943,000 aggregate principal amount of the original notes, out of a total of $24,180,261,000 aggregate principal amount eligible to participate in the exchange offer, have been received to date. Tenders received to date for each series of original notes are set forth in the table below.

Title of Security

Aggregate Principal Amount of Tenders Received

Percent of Original Notes Received

3.125% senior notes due 2021

$446,127,000

84.9213%

3.125% senior notes due 2022

$521,169,000

75.2220%

3.625% senior notes due 2024

$709,494,000

67.9326%

4.250% senior notes due 2026

$1,691,288,000

67.6515%

4.750% senior notes due 2029

$2,213,637,000

73.7879%

4.700% senior notes due 2025

$1,569,973,000

69.7766%

5.000% senior notes due 2030

$1,555,346,000

69.1265%

2.250% senior notes due 2023

$753,794,000

75.3794%

3.150% senior notes due 2025

$1,526,248,000

67.8332%

4.150% senior notes due 2030

$1,968,792,000

71.5924%

4.300% senior notes due 2032

$1,572,772,000

78.6386%

3.459% senior notes due 2026

$1,370,518,000

80.8413%

4.110% senior notes due 2028

$1,592,785,000

71.6712%

Broadcom is pleased to provide an additional week in the event that any holders of the original notes wish to participate in the exchange offer; however, no further extensions of the exchange offer are currently contemplated.

Documents describing the terms of the exchange offer, including the prospectus and transmittal materials for making tenders, can be obtained from the exchange agent, Wilmington Trust, National Association, Rodney Square North, 1100 North Market Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19890-1626, Attention: Workflow Management, 5th Floor, facsimile: (302) 636-4139, email: DTC@WilmingtonTrust.com.

This news release is for informational purposes only, and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any security. The exchange offer is only being made pursuant to the exchange offer documents, including the prospectus and letter of transmittal that have been distributed to the holders of the original notes and have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The exchange offer, as extended hereby, remains subject to the terms and conditions stated therein.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, concerning Broadcom. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "should", "intend", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "aim", and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs of the management of Broadcom, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management, current market trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's and management's control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements.

For further information regarding these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the heading "Risk Factors" in the registration statement on Form S-4 related to this exchange offer and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Part II, Item 1A of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended May 3, 2020. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc., a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation.

Contacts

Broadcom Inc.
Beatrice F. Russotto
Investor Relations
408-433-8000
investor.relations@broadcom.com 

