- Revenue of $6,467 million for the fourth quarter, up 12 percent from the prior year period - GAAP net income of $1,324 million for the fourth quarter; Adjusted EBITDA of $3,827 million for the fourth quarter - GAAP diluted EPS of $2.93 for the fourth quarter; Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $6.35 for the fourth quarter - $3,246 million of free cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter, defined as cash from operations of $3,348 million less capital expenditures of $102 million - Quarterly common stock dividend increased by 11 percent to $3.60 per share from the prior quarter - First quarter revenue guidance of approximately $6.6 billion, an expected increase of 13 percent from the prior year period - First quarter Adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately $3.9 billion, or 59 percent of projected revenue¹