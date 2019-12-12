-- Revenue of $5,776 million for the fourth quarter, up 6 percent from the prior year period -- Revenue of $22,597 million for the fiscal year, up 8 percent from the prior year -- GAAP net income of $847 million for the fourth quarter; Adjusted EBITDA of $3,165 million for the fourth quarter -- GAAP net income of $2,724 million for the fiscal year; Adjusted EBITDA of $12,579 million for the fiscal year -- Quarterly common stock dividend increased by 23 percent to $3.25 per share from the prior quarter -- Fiscal year 2020 revenue guidance of $25 billion plus or minus $500 million, up 11 percent from fiscal year 2019 at the midpoint of guidance -- Fiscal year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $13.75 billion plus or minus $250 million, or 55% of revenue at the midpoint of guidance(1)