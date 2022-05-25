Highly Accomplished Leader with a Proven Track Record of Growth and Innovation
BUFFALO, N.Y., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On May 20, 2022, Broadleaf Results, a leading provider of talent acquisition and workforce management services, announced the promotion of David Savarise to President.
Savarise joined Broadleaf in June of 2016 as the Senior Vice President and was later elevated to Executive Vice President. In his new role, he will drive organizational strategy and spearhead business growth initiatives and delivery excellence, leveraging his 30-year background as a leader in the industry.
"Dave has been a key part of Broadleaf's growth and innovation over the last six years," said Lynne Marie Finn, CEO of Broadleaf. "Dave's strong track record of forging deep relationships with our clients and his focus on expansion of services to provide a total talent approach to workforce management has enabled Broadleaf to grow and evolve. I look forward to continuing working with Dave to meet our clients' talent acquisition challenges."
Savarise serves on the Executive Board of Directors of the HRO Today Association, a premier global HR network and content community for advancing the profession of human resources. He attended the University of Colorado and received his Bachelor's of Science in Purchasing and Logistics Management from Arizona State University.
About Broadleaf Results
Founded in 1965, Broadleaf is a certified WBE and leading provider of total talent management services. Our consultative approach specializes in managed service programs, recruitment process outsourcing, independent contractor compliance, statement of work/procurement management, employer of record/payrolling, and direct sourcing. At Broadleaf, we help deliver your most valuable asset: talent. To learn more about Broadleaf, click here.
