GREEN BAY, Wis., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway Automotive announced, today, it is purchasing the Pietroske Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealership in Manitowoc, extending its operations within Northeast Wisconsin.
The dealership purchase agreement includes the Pietroske Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealership and property at 4000 Grand Ave. in Manitowoc. While Broadway currently operates a Chevrolet dealership at 2700 Ashland Ave. in Green Bay; the Buick, GMC and Cadillac brands will be additions to the automotive group's brand portfolio, which also includes Volkswagen (2700 Ashland Ave., Green Bay) and Ford, Hyundai and Genesis (1010 S. Military Ave., Green Bay), as well as Hertz rentals.
"Over 45 years in the Manitowoc community, the Pietroske family stands proud of this business and the customer relationships we've built, alongside our great employees," says Bob Pietroske, president and owner, Pietroske Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac. "While the time is right to step away, I'm confident our choice in Broadway leaves our team members and customers in great hands, and with a bright future ahead."
"Our Broadway mission is three-pronged – to provide award winning customer service at a competitive price for our guests, to provide a positive work environment for our team members, and to be good partners within the communities we serve," says Michael Cuene, co-owner and managing partner, Broadway Automotive. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome the Pietroske team members and customers into the Broadway family, and we look forward to being an active participant within the Manitowoc community."
Pietroske team members will be extended employment offers as the dealership resumes business under Broadway. In addition, seniority and vacation from their employment at Pietroske will be honored.
"How we treat our team members directly reflects how they treat our customers," says David Cuene, co-owner and managing partner, Broadway Automotive. "As we welcome our new team members, we believe they will be pleased with improvements to their benefits, including health care options. Our hope is the greater Manitowoc community also sees that Broadway has much to offer in terms of positive employment opportunity, because we will be looking to grow."
Broadway currently employs 485 team members. Broadway's new Manitowoc dealership is expected to finalize March 24. Business operations will continue as normal throughout transfer of ownership.
About Broadway Automotive
Broadway Automotive is a 3rd generation family-owned and operated dealership group serving Northeastern Wisconsin since 1916. With over 480 employees, Broadway operates two dealership locations in Green Bay, Wisconsin: 1010 S. Military Avenue and 2700 Ashland Avenue, including new and used vehicle sales, parts, service and collision repair. Dealership brands include Chevrolet, Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai and Genesis brands, as well as Hertz rental cars with locations within its dealerships and at Austin Straubel Airport, Green Bay, and Central Wisconsin Airport, Mosinee.