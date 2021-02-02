(PRNewsfoto/Brooks Automation)

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) today reported financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2021, ended December 31, 2020.





Financial Results Summary







Quarter Ended















Dollars in millions, except per share data



December 31, 



September 30, 





December 31, 



Change vs.











2020



2020





2019



Prior Qtr



Prior Year







Revenue



$

250



$

246





$

210



1

%

19

%





Semiconductor Solutions



$

131



$

138





$

119



(5)

%

11

%





Life Sciences



$

118



$

108





$

92



9

%

29

%









































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$

0.36



$

0.39





$

0.18



(7)

%

103

%





Diluted EPS Total



$

0.35



$

0.39





$

0.18



(11)

%

98

%









































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$

0.47



$

0.47





$

0.23



1

%

108

%









































Adjusted EBITDA



$

58



$

54





$

32



7

%

81

%









Management Comments

"We are very pleased with the results of our first quarter of 2021 as we continued our trajectory of strong profitable growth," commented Steve Schwartz, president and CEO. "Our life sciences business had another exceptional quarter, driven by both product and services offerings. Semiconductor remains robust and is poised to accelerate in the second quarter given a healthy order backlog and market tailwinds."

Summary of GAAP Results

First Quarter, Fiscal 2021

  • Revenue for the first quarter was $250 million, up 19% year over year, supported by growth in both Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions. Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.36 per share compared to $0.18 per share in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Life Sciences revenue of $118 million grew 29% year over year. Year-over-year organic growth was 32%. Life Sciences Products grew 53% year over year, and Life Sciences Services grew 17%. Life Sciences Services increased 28%, excluding the effect of the recent exit of the RUCDR alliance.
  • Semiconductor Solutions revenue was $131 million, an increase of 11% year over year.
  • GAAP operating income was $31 million, compared to $11 million in the first quarter of 2020. GAAP operating margin was 12.4%, up 730 basis points year over year.

Summary of Non-GAAP Results for Continuing Operations

First Quarter, Fiscal 2021

  • Diluted EPS for the first quarter was $0.47, up 108% year over year.
  • Operating income was $44 million, an increase of 99% year over year, and operating margin was 17.5%, up 710 basis points year over year. Gross margin of 46.3% was up 470 basis points year over year and was the primary contributor to the operating margin improvement. Year-over-year gross margin expansion in both Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions drove this improvement.
  • Life Sciences operating margin was 18.8%, up from 6.5% in the prior year. The year-over-year improvement was driven by gross margin of 50.2%, up 590 basis points year over year. An additional 640 basis points improvement came from the leverage of operating expense which grew only 7% to support the 29% revenue growth. The 590 basis point year-over-year improvement in Life Sciences gross margin was driven by the Products business, up 310 basis points, and the Services business, up 790 basis points. The favorable mix effect of unwinding the RUCDR alliance agreement drove 210 basis points of the total Life Sciences business gross margin improvement while 380 basis points of the increase was due to performance improvement.
  • Semiconductor Solutions operating margin was 16.4%, an increase of 380 basis points from the prior year. Gross margin was 42.8%, up 320 basis points year over year, primarily driven by growth and favorable mix in vacuum robots compared to the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $58 million, up 81% from the first quarter of 2020 and 7% sequentially.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures follows the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows included in this release.

Cash and Liquidity

  • Cash flow from operations was $44 million for the quarter, an increase of $18 million year over year.
  • The Company ended the first fiscal quarter of 2021 with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $323 million. With total debt of $50 million, net cash was $272 million.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company additionally announced that the Board of Directors has reiterated a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on March 26, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 5, 2021.  Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to the final determination of the Company's Board of Directors.

Guidance for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021

The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.  Revenue is expected to be in the range of $267 million to $283 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.48 to $0.57.  GAAP diluted earnings per share for the second fiscal quarter is expected to be in the range of $0.33 to $0.42

Conference Call and Webcast

Brooks management will webcast its first quarter earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook.  Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Brooks' website at www.brooks.investorroom.com, and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay.  In addition, you may call 800-734-8583 (US & Canada only) or +1-212-231-2904 for international callers to listen to the live webcast.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers.  These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures.  A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Brooks' financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to increase our profitability, our ability to improve or retain our market position, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following:  the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we serve, including our supply chain, and on the global economy generally, the volatility of the industries the Company serves, particularly the semiconductor industry; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; the timing and effectiveness of cost reduction and cost control measures; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Brooks expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Brooks undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) is a leading provider of life science sample-based solutions and semiconductor manufacturing solutions worldwide. The Company's Life Sciences business provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Brooks Life Sciences' GENEWIZ division is a leading provider of gene sequencing and gene synthesis services. With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

BROOKS INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman

Director of Investor Relations

Brooks Automation

978.262.2635

sara.silverman@brooks.com

Sherry Dinsmore

Brooks Automation

978.262.4301

sherry.dinsmore@brooks.com

 

 

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

















































Three Months Ended













December 31, 













2020



2019









Revenue





















Products



$

159,616



$

131,862









Services





89,887





78,638









Total revenue





249,503





210,500









Cost of revenue





















Products





91,503





79,971









Services





44,872





45,543









Total cost of revenue





136,375





125,514









Gross profit





113,128





84,986









Operating expenses





















Research and development





16,083





14,401









Selling, general and administrative





66,030





59,343









Restructuring charges





87





576









Total operating expenses





82,200





74,320









Operating income





30,928





10,666









Interest income





76





699









Interest expense





(556)





(737)









Other income (expenses), net





1,329





(417)









Income before income taxes





31,777





10,211









Income tax benefit





4,770





(2,963)









Income from continuing operations





27,007





13,174









Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax





(979)





(117)









Net income



$

26,028



$

13,057









Basic net income per share:





















Income from continuing operations



$

0.35



$

0.18









Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax





(0.01)





(0.00)









Basic net income per share



$

0.35



$

0.18









Diluted net income per share:





















Income from continuing operations



$

0.36



$

0.18









Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax





(0.01)





(0.00)









Diluted net income per share



$

0.35



$

0.18































Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net income per share:





















Basic





74,021





72,972









Diluted





74,283





73,645































               

 

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



























December 31, 



September 30,



2020



2020













Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$

308,517



$

295,649

Marketable securities



55





67

Accounts receivable, net



196,679





188,291

Inventories



123,917





114,834

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



45,988





50,612

Total current assets



675,156





649,453

Property, plant and equipment, net



126,947





117,665

Long-term marketable securities



3,410





3,101

Long-term deferred tax assets



4,765





4,979

Goodwill



512,989





501,536

Intangible assets, net



219,866





218,325

Other assets



71,599





64,066

Total assets

$

1,614,732



$

1,559,125

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities











Current portion of long-term debt

$

414



$

827

Accounts payable



67,811





61,758

Deferred revenue



35,661





31,357

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



8,228





8,201

Accrued compensation and benefits



31,693





43,267

Accrued restructuring costs



106





181

Accrued income taxes payable



15,972





10,094

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



65,885





55,433

Total current liabilities



225,770





211,118

Long-term debt



49,629





49,588

Long-term tax reserves



19,458





19,168

Long-term deferred tax liabilities



15,132





17,798

Long-term pension liabilities



6,741





6,406

Long-term operating lease liabilities



34,173





31,855

Other long-term liabilities



11,675





9,578

Total liabilities



362,578





345,511

Stockholders' Equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding







Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 87,672,132 shares issued and 74,210,263 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020, 87,293,710 shares issued and 73,831,841 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020



877





873

Additional paid-in capital



1,949,556





1,942,850

Accumulated other comprehensive income



35,145





21,919

Treasury stock at cost - 13,461,869 shares



(200,956)





(200,956)

Accumulated deficit



(532,468)





(551,072)

Total stockholders' equity



1,252,154





1,213,614

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,614,732



$

1,559,125

 

 

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands)



























Three Months Ended



December 31, 



2020



2019

Cash flows from operating activities











Net income

$

26,028



$

13,057

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



15,746





16,477

Stock-based compensation



6,710





4,410

Amortization of premium on marketable securities and deferred financing costs



56





67

Deferred income taxes



(4,960)





(8,183)

Other gains on disposals of assets



1





126

Adjustment to the gain on divestiture, net of tax



948





319

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:











Accounts receivable



(4,504)





1,503

Inventories



(6,307)





(4,335)

Prepaid expenses and current assets



28,945





6,120

Accounts payable



5,727





5,255

Deferred revenue



3,186





(720)

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



(185)





221

Accrued compensation and tax withholdings



(12,307)





(5,755)

Accrued restructuring costs



(75)





(203)

Accrued expenses and current liabilities



(15,279)





(2,616)

Net cash provided by operating activities



43,730





25,743

Cash flows from investing activities











Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(15,227)





(9,614)

Purchases of marketable securities



(4)





(10,742)

Maturities of marketable securities







33,584

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(15,061)





Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(30,292)





13,228

Cash flows from financing activities











Principal payments on debt



(414)





(414)

Payments of finance leases



(319)





(319)

Common stock dividends paid



(7,424)





(7,369)

Net cash used in financing activities



(8,157)





(8,102)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



11,250





2,808

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



16,531





33,677

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



302,526





305,171

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

319,057



$

338,848













Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets











Cash and cash equivalents

$

308,517



$

335,319

Short-term restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,571





3,529

Long-term restricted cash included in other assets



6,969





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows

$

319,057



$

338,848

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

These financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusted the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.











































Quarter Ended





December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019









per diluted







per diluted







per diluted

Dollars in thousands, except per share data    



$



share



$



share



$



share

Net income from continuing operations



$

27,007



$

0.36



$

28,973



$

0.39



$

13,174



$

0.18

Adjustments:





































Amortization of intangible assets





9,745





0.13





10,442





0.14





10,584





0.14

Restructuring charges





87





0.00





241





0.00





576





0.01

Merger costs





2,991





0.04





19





0.00





195





0.00

Tax adjustments (1)





(1,999)





(0.03)





(800)





(0.01)





(5,230)





(0.07)

Tax effect of adjustments 





(2,880)





(0.04)





(4,369)





(0.06)





(2,662)





(0.04)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations



$

34,951



$

0.47



$

34,506



$

0.47



$

16,637



$

0.23

   Stock based compensation, pre-tax





6,710





0.09





3,969





0.05





4,410





0.06

   Tax rate





15

%







15

%







15

%



Stock-based compensation, net of tax





5,704





0.08





3,374





0.05





3,749





0.05

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations



$

40,655



$

0.55



$

37,880



$

0.51



$

20,386



$

0.28







































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share









74,283









74,004









73,645





(1)

The Company elected to apply the tax benefit related to the stock compensation windfall realized in the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 to the non-GAAP full year tax rate.  The Company elected to exclude a deferred tax benefit realized in the three month period ended December 31, 2019 related to the extension of the 15 percent tax rate incentive in China.

 

 



























Quarter Ended







December 31, 



September 30,



December 31, 



Dollars in thousands



2020



2020



2019



GAAP net income



$

26,028



$

28,973



$

13,057



Adjustments:





















Less: Loss (income) from discontinued operations





979









117



Less: Interest income





(76)





16





(699)



Add: Interest expense





556





679





737



Add: Income tax benefit





4,770





4,380





(2,963)



Add: Depreciation





6,001





5,295





5,891



Add: Amortization of completed technology





2,389





2,813





2,674



Add: Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets





7,356





7,629





7,910



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization



$

48,003



$

49,785



$

26,724



 

 



























Quarter Ended







December 31, 



September 30,



December 31, 



Dollars in thousands



2020



2020



2019



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization



$

48,003



$

49,785



$

26,724



Adjustments:





















Add: Stock-based compensation





6,710





3,969





4,410



Add: Restructuring charges





87





240





576



Add: Merger costs





2,991





19





195



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization



$

57,791



$

54,013



$

31,905



 

 











































Quarter Ended



Dollars in thousands



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage



$

113,128



45.3

%



$

111,969



45.5

%



$

84,986



40.4

%

Adjustments:





































Amortization of completed technology





2,389



1.0







2,813



1.1







2,674



1.3



Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/gross margin percentage



$

115,517



46.3

%



$

114,782



46.6

%



$

87,660



41.6

%







































 

 











































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group





Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage



$

55,789



42.5

%



$

59,435



43.1

%



$

46,300



39.0

%

Adjustments:





































Amortization of completed technology





384



0.3







736



0.5







732



0.6



Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage



$

56,173



42.8

%



$

60,171



43.6

%



$

47,032



39.6

%

 

 















































































Brooks Life Sciences Products



Brooks Life Sciences Services





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage



$

20,531



45.1

%



$

16,701



43.2

%



$

12,378



41.6

%



$

36,810



50.7

%



$

35,832



51.5

%



$

26,308



42.5

%

Adjustments:









































































Amortization of completed technology





273



0.6







293



0.8







292



1.0







1,732



2.4







1,784



2.6







1,650



2.7



Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage



$

20,804



45.7

%



$

16,994



44.0

%



$

12,670



42.6

%



$

38,542



53.1

%



$

37,616



54.0

%



$

27,958



45.1

%











































































 

 











































Brooks Life Sciences Total





Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019

GAAP gross profit/margin percentage



$

57,341



48.5

%



$

52,533



48.5

%



$

38,686



42.1

%

Adjustments:





































Amortization of completed technology





2,005



1.7







2,077



1.9







1,942



2.1



Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage



$

59,346



50.2

%



$

54,610



50.5

%



$

40,628



44.3

%

 

 















































































Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group



Brooks Life Sciences Products



Brooks Life Sciences Services



Brooks Life Sciences Total





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





Dec 31,



Sept 30,



Dec 31,



Dec 31,



Sept 30,



Dec 31,



Dec 31,



Sept 30,



Dec 31,



Dec 31,



Sept 30,



Dec 31,

Dollars in thousands



2020



2020



2019



2020



2020



2019



2020



2020



2019



2020



2020



2019

GAAP operating profit



$

21,154



$

27,094



$

14,268



$

7,669



$

4,072



$

69



$

12,579



$

11,353



$

3,963



$

20,248



$

15,425



$

4,032

Adjustments:









































































Amortization of completed technology





384





736





732





273





293





292





1,732





1,784





1,650





2,005





2,077





1,942

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit



$

21,538



$

27,830



$

15,000



$

7,942



$

4,365



$

361



$

14,311



$

13,137



$

5,613



$

22,253



$

17,502



$

5,974

 

 





























































Total Segments



Corporate



Total





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





Dec 31,



Sept 30,



Dec 31,



Dec 31,



Sept 30,



Dec 31,



Dec 31,



Sept 30,



Dec 31,

Dollars in thousands



2020



2020



2019



2020



2020



2019



2020



2020



2019

GAAP operating profit (loss)



$

41,402



$

42,519



$

18,300



$

(10,474)



$

(8,398)



$

(7,634)



$

30,928



$

34,121



$

10,666

Adjustments:























































Amortization of completed technology





2,389





2,813





2,674

















2,389





2,813





2,674

Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets

















7,356





7,629





7,910





7,356





7,629





7,910

Restructuring charges

















87





241





576





87





241





576

Merger costs

















2,991





19





195





2,991





19





195

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)



$

43,791



$

45,332



$

20,974



$

(40)



$

(509)



$

1,047



$

43,751



$

44,823



$

22,021

























































 

 

 

 

