CHELMSFORD, Mass., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS), a leader in automation solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing and life sciences industries, today reported financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2020, ended December 31, 2019.
Financial Results Summary
Quarter Ended
Dollars in millions, except per share data
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Change vs.
2019
2019
2018
Prior Qtr
Prior Year
Revenue
$
210
$
199
$
179
6
%
17
%
Semiconductor Solutions Group
$
119
$
105
$
113
13
%
5
%
Life Sciences
$
92
$
94
$
67
(3)
%
38
%
Diluted EPS Continuing Operations
$
0.18
$
0.07
$
0.09
150
%
106
%
Diluted EPS Total
$
0.18
$
5.68
$
0.20
(97)
%
(11)
%
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Cont. Operations
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.17
(3)
%
37
%
Management Comments
"The results of our first fiscal quarter of 2020 showed good growth in each segment and we are solidly on track for a strong year," commented Steve Schwartz, CEO of Brooks Automation. "Our Semiconductor Solutions business was lifted by another record quarter of revenue from Contamination Control Solutions, we delivered another quarter of gross margin improvement in Life Sciences Sample Management, and we had strong cash flow from operations."
Summary of GAAP Results for Continuing Operations
- Revenue of $210 million grew 17% year-over-year and diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.18, which has doubled from $0.09 in the first quarter of 2019.
- Life Sciences revenue of $92 million grew 38% year-over-year, helped by the acquisition and continued growth of GENEWIZ, which was acquired on November 15, 2018. The organic growth of GENEWIZ was 22% and for Sample Management 3%, year-over-year.
- Semiconductor Solutions revenue of $119 million grew 5% year-over-year and 13% sequentially, driven by strong shipments of Contamination Control Solutions to end-user fabs and vacuum robots to OEM customers.
- GAAP operating income was $11 million, compared to $5 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase was driven by the growth and expanded operating margins in Life Sciences. Life Sciences margins benefited from 340 basis points expansion of gross margins in Sample Management and improved mix from a full quarter of the higher margin results of GENEWIZ compared to a half quarter a year ago.
- Amortization of intangibles was $11 million, an increase of approximately $3 million due to carrying GENEWIZ for a full quarter in 2020 versus a half quarter of ownership in the first fiscal quarter of 2019.
- Net interest expense was zero for the quarter, a $5 million reduction from the first quarter of 2019.
- Cash flow from operations was $26 million in the quarter, compared to $6 million in the first quarter of 2019. The ending balance of total debt was $51 million and the balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities was $353 million. In January 2020, subsequent to the first quarter reporting period, the Company used $93 million of this cash balance to settle income taxes related to the 2019 gain on the sale of the Semiconductor Cryogenics business.
Summary of Non-GAAP Results for Continuing Operations
- Diluted EPS from continuing operations for the quarter was $0.23, up 37% from the first quarter of 2019.
- Operating margins were 10.5%, down 50 basis points year-over-year. The current quarter includes higher SG&A expense driven primarily by the additional structure acquired with GENEWIZ and subsequent investments for its growth. The first fiscal quarter included excess professional fees of approximately $2 million, primarily associated with the previously disclosed material weaknesses that impacted operating margins negatively by approximately 100 basis points.
- Non-GAAP gross margins were 41.6%, an increase of 20 basis points from the first quarter of 2019 driven by improved margins in Life Sciences, partially offset by lower margins in Semiconductor.
- Life Sciences non-GAAP operating margins were 6.5%, up 250 basis points year-over-year. The improvement was primarily driven at the gross margin line which was 44.3%, up 350 basis points year-over-year. This reflects 340 basis point improvement in Sample Management gross margins and the favorable mix of acquiring the GENEWIZ business which carries higher gross margins.
- The Semiconductor Solutions non-GAAP operating margins were 12.6%, a decline of 270 basis points. The decline reflects softer gross margins of 39.6%, lower by 210 basis points from the prior year, primarily driven by the mix of revenue.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $32 million, up 14% from the first quarter of 2019.
A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures follows the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows included in this release.
Quarterly Cash Dividend
The Company additionally announced that the Board of Directors has reiterated a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on March 27, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 6, 2020. Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to the final determination of the Company's Board of Directors.
Guidance for Fiscal Second Quarter Fiscal 2020
The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $213 million to $225 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.22 to $0.28. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the second fiscal quarter is expected to be in the range of $0.09 to $0.15.
Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures
BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
Revenue
Products
$
131,862
$
125,375
Services
78,638
53,993
Total revenue
210,500
179,368
Cost of revenue
Products
79,971
74,574
Services
45,543
32,713
Total cost of revenue
125,514
107,287
Gross profit
84,986
72,081
Operating expenses
Research and development
14,401
13,148
Selling, general and administrative
59,343
53,541
Restructuring charges
576
59
Total operating expenses
74,320
66,748
Operating income
10,666
5,333
Interest income
699
423
Interest expense
(737)
(5,290)
Other expenses, net
(417)
(30)
Income before income taxes
10,211
436
Income tax benefit
(2,963)
(5,830)
Income from continuing operations
13,174
6,266
(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
(117)
8,149
Net income
$
13,057
$
14,415
Basic net income per share:
Basic net income per share from continuing operations
$
0.18
$
0.09
Basic net (loss) income per share from discontinued operations
(0.00)
0.11
Basic net income per share
$
0.18
$
0.20
Diluted net income per share:
Diluted net income per share from continuing operations
$
0.18
$
0.09
Diluted net (loss) income per share from discontinued operations
(0.00)
0.11
Diluted net income per share
$
0.18
$
0.20
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net income per share:
Basic
72,972
71,450
Diluted
73,645
72,165
BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
2019
2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
335,319
$
301,642
Marketable securities
11,233
34,124
Accounts receivable, net
165,176
165,602
Inventories
105,181
99,445
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
46,560
46,332
Total current assets
663,469
647,145
Property, plant and equipment, net
105,296
100,669
Long-term marketable securities
3,039
2,845
Long-term deferred tax assets
6,004
5,064
Goodwill
490,370
488,602
Intangible assets, net
242,248
251,168
Other assets
48,532
20,506
Total assets
$
1,558,958
$
1,515,999
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$
827
$
829
Accounts payable
65,306
58,919
Deferred revenue
29,042
29,435
Accrued warranty and retrofit costs
7,493
7,175
Accrued compensation and benefits
25,810
31,375
Accrued restructuring costs
844
1,040
Accrued income taxes payable
100,451
99,263
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
53,179
44,234
Total current liabilities
282,952
272,270
Long-term debt
49,918
50,315
Long-term tax reserves
18,543
18,274
Long-term deferred tax liabilities
13,636
20,636
Long-term pension liabilities
5,397
5,338
Long-term operating lease liabilities
20,526
—
Other long-term liabilities
9,291
10,212
Total liabilities
400,263
377,045
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 87,080,017 shares issued and 73,618,148 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019, 85,759,700 shares issued and 72,297,831 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019
871
857
Additional paid-in capital
1,926,350
1,921,954
Accumulated other comprehensive income
13,154
3,511
Treasury stock at cost - 13,461,869 shares
(200,956)
(200,956)
Accumulated deficit
(580,724)
(586,412)
Total stockholders' equity
1,158,695
1,138,954
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,558,958
$
1,515,999
BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
13,057
$
14,415
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
16,477
11,838
Stock-based compensation
4,410
4,467
Amortization of premium on marketable securities and deferred financing costs
67
235
Earnings of equity method investments
—
(1,772)
Deferred income taxes
(8,183)
(7,682)
Other gains on disposals of assets
126
6
Loss on sale of divestiture, net of tax
319
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
1,503
(13,826)
Inventories
(4,335)
(12,260)
Prepaid expenses and current assets
6,120
1,029
Accounts payable
5,255
7,932
Deferred revenue
(720)
6,385
Accrued warranty and retrofit costs
221
572
Accrued compensation and tax withholdings
(5,755)
(13,842)
Accrued restructuring costs
(203)
(181)
Accrued expenses and current liabilities
(2,616)
8,948
Net cash provided by operating activities
25,743
6,264
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(9,614)
(3,560)
Purchases of marketable securities
(10,742)
(1,290)
Sales of marketable securities
—
48,904
Maturities of marketable securities
33,584
2,557
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
(445,210)
Net cash provided by (used) in investing activities
13,228
(398,599)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from term loans, net of discount
—
340,540
Principal payments on debt
(414)
(1,789)
Payments of capital leases
(319)
(121)
Common stock dividends paid
(7,369)
(7,208)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(8,102)
331,422
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
2,808
(1,004)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
33,677
(61,917)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
305,171
197,708
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
338,848
$
135,791
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
335,319
$
135,741
Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,529
50
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows
$
338,848
$
135,791
Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
These financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusted the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. In this context, the Company has also removed the effect of reversing the valuation allowance reserve on the U.S. deferred income tax assets. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
per diluted
per diluted
per diluted
Dollars in thousands, except per share data
share
share
share
Net income from continuing operations
$
13,174
$
0.18
$
5,195
$
0.07
$
6,266
$
0.09
Adjustments:
Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired
—
—
—
—
184
0.00
Amortization of intangible assets
10,584
0.14
8,931
0.12
7,776
0.11
Restructuring charges
576
0.01
1,209
0.02
59
0.00
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
5,288
0.07
—
—
Merger costs
195
0.00
134
0.00
6,354
0.09
Restructuring related charges
—
—
285
0.00
—
—
Adjustment of valuation allowance against deferred tax assets
—
—
(233)
(0.00)
—
—
Tax Reform (1)
—
—
—
—
(1,125)
(0.02)
Tax adjustments (2)
(5,230)
(0.07)
—
—
(4,411)
(0.06)
Tax effect of adjustments
(2,662)
(0.04)
(3,932)
(0.05)
(3,184)
(0.04)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations
$
16,637
$
0.23
$
16,877
$
0.23
$
11,919
$
0.17
Stock based compensation, pre-tax
4,410
0.06
4,941
0.07
4,176
0.06
Tax rate
15
%
—
15
%
—
15
%
—
Stock-based compensation, net of tax
3,749
0.05
4,200
0.06
3,550
0.05
Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations
$
20,386
$
0.28
$
21,077
$
0.29
$
15,469
$
0.21
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share
—
73,645
—
72,558
—
72,165
(1)
Adjustments are related to U.S. Federal Tax Reform Transition Tax.
(2)
The Company elected to apply the tax benefit related to the stock compensation windfall realized in the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 to the non-GAAP full year tax rate. The Company elected to exclude a deferred tax benefit realized in the three month period ended December 31, 2019 related to the extension of the 15 percent tax rate incentive in China and a deferred tax benefit realized in the three month period ended December 31, 2018 related to a change in the Company's state effective tax rate driven by the acquisition of GENEWIZ.
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Dollars in thousands
2019
2019
2018
GAAP net income
$
13,057
$
412,326
$
14,415
Adjustments:
Less: Loss (income) from discontinued operations
117
(407,131)
(8,149)
Less: Interest income
(699)
(602)
(423)
Add: Interest expense
737
902
5,290
Add: Income tax benefit
(2,963)
(511)
(5,830)
Add: Depreciation
5,891
5,094
4,060
Add: Amortization of completed technology
2,674
2,764
2,007
Add: Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets
7,910
6,167
5,769
Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
5,288
—
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
$
26,724
$
24,297
$
17,139
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Dollars in thousands
2019
2019
2018
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
$
26,726
$
24,297
$
17,139
Adjustments:
Add: Stock-based compensation
4,410
4,941
4,176
Add: Restructuring charges
576
1,209
59
Add: Restructuring related charges
—
285
—
Add: Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired
—
—
184
Add: Merger costs
195
134
6,354
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
$
31,907
$
30,866
$
27,912
Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
GAAP gross profit/margin percentage
$
84,986
40.4
%
$
80,153
40.2
%
$
72,081
40.2
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
2,674
1.3
2,764
1.4
2,007
1.1
Restructuring related charges
—
—
285
0.1
—
—
Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired
—
—
—
—
184
0.1
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/gross margin percentage
$
87,660
41.6
%
$
83,202
41.8
%
$
74,272
41.4
%
Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group
Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
GAAP gross profit/margin percentage
$
46,300
39.0
%
$
42,262
40.2
%
$
45,915
40.7
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
732
0.6
868
0.8
937
0.8
Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired
—
—
—
—
184
0.2
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage
$
47,032
39.6
%
$
43,130
41.1
%
$
47,036
41.7
%
Brooks Life Sciences
Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
GAAP gross profit/margin percentage
$
38,686
42.2
%
$
37,891
40.2
%
$
26,166
39.3
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
1,942
2.1
1,896
2.0
1,070
1.6
Restructuring related charges
—
—
285
0.3
—
—
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit/margin percentage
$
40,628
44.3
%
$
40,072
42.6
%
$
27,236
40.9
%
Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group
Brooks Life Sciences
Total Segments
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Dollars in thousands
2019
2019
2018
2019
2019
2018
2019
2019
2018
GAAP operating profit
$
14,268
$
12,726
$
16,141
$
4,032
$
4,586
$
1,590
$
18,300
$
17,312
$
17,731
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
732
868
937
1,942
1,896
1,070
2,674
2,764
2,007
Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired
—
—
184
—
—
—
—
—
184
Restructuring related charges
—
—
—
—
285
—
—
285
—
Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit
$
15,000
$
13,594
$
17,262
$
5,974
$
6,767
$
2,660
$
20,974
$
20,361
$
19,922
Total Segments
Corporate
Total
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Dollars in thousands
2019
2019
2018
2019
2019
2018
2019
2019
2018
GAAP operating profit (loss)
$
18,300
$
17,312
$
17,731
$
(7,634)
$
(6,702)
$
(12,398)
$
10,666
$
10,610
$
5,333
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
2,674
2,764
2,007
—
—
—
2,674
2,764
2,007
Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets
—
—
—
7,910
6,167
5,769
7,910
6,167
5,769
Restructuring charges
—
—
—
576
1,209
59
576
1,209
59
Purchase accounting impact on inventory and contracts acquired
—
—
184
—
—
—
—
—
184
Merger costs
—
—
—
195
134
6,354
195
134
6,354
Restructuring related charges
—
285
—
—
—
—
285
—
Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)
$
20,974
$
20,361
$
19,922
$
1,047
$
808
$
(216)
$
22,021
$
21,169
$
19,706