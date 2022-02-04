JACKSON, Tenn., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building on a rich history of welcoming and serving international, national and community neighbors for more than 55 years, Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store will host several special events in February. They include a Black History Month program and a formal Valentine's Day dining experience, in addition, a special unveiling ceremony will be held for the restaurant's ice cream shoppe.
"Each event planned is a reflection of our mission to provide the community with a place to fellowship, learn and share food that nurtures the soul," Old Country Store General Manager Brooks Shaw said.
Feb. 11: Black History Lunch and Learn — Lane President Logan Hampton Discusses Freshman Four
As part of Jackson-Madison County's Bicentennial, the Old Country Store will host a Black History Lunch and Learn on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. in the Delta Room. Guest speaker and Lane College President Logan Hampton will discuss the "Freshman Four" and Woolworth sit-ins during the civil rights movement in Jackson. Lunch will be served in special Black History-themed lunch boxes for $8. Tickets are available at https://www.caseyjones.com/store/event/black-history-lunch-learn/.
The Old Country Store opened its exhibit, "Faith - Courage - Sacrifice - Freedom," in February 2020 to tell the story of Lane College students Shirlene Mercer, Ernest Brooks Sr., Henry Moses and Kimmie Davis and others, who sat at the "whites only" lunch counter at the F.W. Woolworth's Store (formerly located where Jackson City Hall now stands) October 27, 1960. The exhibit includes three of the original chairs from that Woolworth's store in the 1960s.
Feb. 11, 12, 14: Exclusive Valentine's Day Dining
Couples are invited to enjoy a romantic three-course dinner Valentine's weekend, with reservations available Friday, Feb. 11, Saturday, Feb. 12, and Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Guests may reserve space at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. seatings at the 1837 Providence House in the Casey Jones Village. For starters, Guests may choose tossed winter salad or roasted red pepper and smoked gouda bisque. Main course menu options include Filet Mignon au Poivre, Pesto Crusted Mahi Mahi or Roasted Chicken Breast, accompanied by garlic mashed potatoes and roasted long green beans. Homemade desserts offer a choice between tiramisu, cheesecake with homemade chocolate ganache or strawberry cake. To make a reservation, guests may call 731-300-4495 or email salescjv@gmail.com by noon Thursday, Feb. 10. Full payment of $125 plus tax is due with the reservation. Tipping is welcomed.
Feb. 15: Free Ice Cream for Guests who Celebrate Reimagined Ice Cream Shoppe
Following the Valentine's Day celebration, the community is invited to celebrate a bold new look for the Old Country Store's ice cream shoppe Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. From 3 until 6 p.m. that day, guests can enjoy a free scoop of pre-selected ice cream while savoring the shoppe's changes that will continue welcoming the world to Jackson for years to come.
Open daily year-round (except for Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day), Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store includes the restaurant, newly renovated ice cream shoppe, Southern Gift Shop and the Dixie Café Takeout or Dine-In at 56 Casey Jones Lane in Jackson, Tennessee. Individuals may learn more by visiting instagram.com/caseyjonesvillage, facebook.com/oldcountrystore and caseyjones.com or calling 731-668-1223.
