NEW ORLEANS, La., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookwood Properties, of Baton Rouge, LA, announces the opening of its latest facility located at 1529 32nd Street in Kenner, LA 70065.

The three-story, class A facility comprises approximately 107,050 rentable square feet and over 1100 climate-controlled units. The facility, managed by Life Storage, is located just north of the New Orleans Airport and adjacent to a newly built CarMax facility.

For more information about this new Life Storage self-storage facility in Kenner, LA, please visit:

https://www.lifestorage.com/storage-units/louisiana/new-orleans/70065/8055-in-kenner/

Contact:

Robert Piper

rpiper@thestoragecenter.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brookwood-properties-opens-new-self-storage-facility-in-kenner-louisiana-301331795.html

SOURCE Brookwood Properties, LLC

